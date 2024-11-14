Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

HIMATSINGKA SEIDE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company at the meeting held on 14/11/2024 inter-alia approved the unaudited financial results (Consolidated and Standalone) along with limited review reports issued by Statutory Auditors of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30/09/2024.

This is in further to the intimation dated November 07, 2020, wherein Board had approved liquidation of Twill & Oxford LLC, Dubai, (T&O), Joint Venture Company. We hereby inform you that the Board at their meeting held today i.e., September 03, 2024 took note of completion of voluntary liquidation of T&O, Joint Venture Company.

HIMATSINGKA SEIDE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and three months ended June 30 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company at the meeting held on Saturday, August 03, 2024 have inter alia approved the Unaudited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

HIMATSINGKA SEIDE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i. the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024; and ii. recommendation of final dividend if any for the year ended March 31 2024. Board of Directors at their meeting held on May 23, 2024 have recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 0.25/- per Equity Share of Rs. 5 each being 5% of Face Value. Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) along with the Independent Auditors Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024. Board of Directors at their meeting held on May 23, 2024 have approved the re-appointment of M/s. Grant Thornton Bharat, LLP as Internal Auditors of the Company for Financial Year 2024-25.

HIMATSINGKA SEIDE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the opening of issue of Unrated Unlisted Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) to the extent of INR 970000000/- (Indian Rupees Ninety Seven Crores only) to International Finance Corporation terms and conditions of the NCDs and other connected matters. The Securities Committee (SC) of the Board of Directors of Himatsingka Seide Limited at its meeting held on February 22, 2024, has approved issuance of 970 nos. (Nine hundred and Seventy) Unrated, Unlisted, Secured, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) having face value of INR 10,00,000 (Indian Rupees Ten Lakhs Only) each, aggregating to INR 97,00,00,000/- (Indian Rupees Ninety Seven Crore Only) on private placement basis to International Finance Corporation (IFC), out of the total issue size of INR 460,00,00,000 (Indian Rupees Four Hundred and Sixty Crore Only) and opening the final tranche of NCDs.

HIMATSINGKA SEIDE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended December 31 2023. Board of Directors at the meeting held on February 02, 2024 approved unaudited financial results (consolidated and Standalone) for quarter and nine months ended Dec 31, 2023 along with the respective Limited Review Reports issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. Appointment of Ms. Bindu D. as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer w.e.f. February 03, 2024.

