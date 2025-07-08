iifl-logo
Mahaalaxmi Texpro Ltd Share Price Live

4.5
(4.65%)
Jun 4, 2013

  • Open4.5
  • Day's High4.5
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close4.3
  • Day's Low4.5
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-16.33
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7.2
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Mahaalaxmi Texpro Ltd Corporate Action

23 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Sep, 2024

22 Jan 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

Mahaalaxmi Texpro Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Mahaalaxmi Texpro Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 57.62%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 57.62%

Non-Promoter- 42.37%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 42.37%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Mahaalaxmi Texpro Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

19.21

16.01

16.01

16.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-16.87

-923.62

-907.16

-889.5

Net Worth

2.34

-907.61

-891.15

-873.49

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

15.27

17.03

14.47

6.47

yoy growth (%)

-10.31

17.69

123.39

-40.91

Raw materials

0

0

0

-3.28

As % of sales

0

0

0

50.72

Employee costs

-10.62

-11.71

-5.67

-3

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-21.98

-176.28

-108.02

-94.88

Depreciation

-19.53

-28.79

-11.64

-12.27

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-124.22

-153.25

-95.52

-83.49

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-10.31

17.69

123.39

-40.91

Op profit growth

-92.27

-2,583.74

-119.1

-29.46

EBIT growth

-65.38

528.16

-48.25

-11.63

Net profit growth

-87.53

63.19

13.84

12.93

No Record Found

Mahaalaxmi Texpro Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

32.29

44.8516,455.2131.841.111,859.457.69

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

500.75

16.4914,490.26228.9712,458.18331.15

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

143.88

27.5413,969.7598.221.172,085.9840.19

Alok Industries Ltd

ALOKINDS

22.13

011,002.97-67.750912.91-38.07

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd

GARFIBRES

923.55

42.839,170.1851.310.16374.93122.92

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Mahaalaxmi Texpro Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Deepak Chaganlal Chaudhari

Non Executive Director

Madhubala D. Choudhari

Independent Director

DHRUV JAIN

Independent Director

VEERENDRA MANE

Independent Director

Mandar D Jadhav

Independent Director

Tausif G Solapure

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nasima A. Kagadi

Registered Office

Gat No 148 Tamgaon Tal.Karveer,

Kolhapur-Hupari Road,

Maharashtra - 416234

Tel: 91-231-2676191

Website: http://www.abhishecorporation.com

Email: -

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

Email: paytm.ipo@linkintime.co.in

Summary

Abhishek Mills Ltd, was incorporated as Abhishek Cotspin Mills Limited (ACML) on September 1, 1993 for undertaking the business of manufacture of cotton yarn. Subsequently, on November 14, 2005, name ...
Reports by Mahaalaxmi Texpro Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Mahaalaxmi Texpro Ltd share price today?

The Mahaalaxmi Texpro Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mahaalaxmi Texpro Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mahaalaxmi Texpro Ltd is ₹7.20 Cr. as of 04 Jun ‘13

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mahaalaxmi Texpro Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mahaalaxmi Texpro Ltd is 0 and 0.07 as of 04 Jun ‘13

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mahaalaxmi Texpro Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mahaalaxmi Texpro Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mahaalaxmi Texpro Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 04 Jun ‘13

What is the CAGR of Mahaalaxmi Texpro Ltd?

Mahaalaxmi Texpro Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -33.78%, 3 Years at -35.67%, 1 Year at -37.93%, 6 Month at -34.31%, 3 Month at -5.26% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mahaalaxmi Texpro Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mahaalaxmi Texpro Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

