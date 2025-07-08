Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹4.5
Prev. Close₹4.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹4.5
Day's Low₹4.5
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-16.33
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.2
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.21
16.01
16.01
16.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-16.87
-923.62
-907.16
-889.5
Net Worth
2.34
-907.61
-891.15
-873.49
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
15.27
17.03
14.47
6.47
yoy growth (%)
-10.31
17.69
123.39
-40.91
Raw materials
0
0
0
-3.28
As % of sales
0
0
0
50.72
Employee costs
-10.62
-11.71
-5.67
-3
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-21.98
-176.28
-108.02
-94.88
Depreciation
-19.53
-28.79
-11.64
-12.27
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-124.22
-153.25
-95.52
-83.49
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-10.31
17.69
123.39
-40.91
Op profit growth
-92.27
-2,583.74
-119.1
-29.46
EBIT growth
-65.38
528.16
-48.25
-11.63
Net profit growth
-87.53
63.19
13.84
12.93
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
32.29
|44.85
|16,455.2
|131.84
|1.11
|1,859.45
|7.69
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
500.75
|16.49
|14,490.26
|228.97
|1
|2,458.18
|331.15
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
143.88
|27.54
|13,969.75
|98.22
|1.17
|2,085.98
|40.19
Alok Industries Ltd
ALOKINDS
22.13
|0
|11,002.97
|-67.75
|0
|912.91
|-38.07
Garware Technical Fibres Ltd
GARFIBRES
923.55
|42.83
|9,170.18
|51.31
|0.16
|374.93
|122.92
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Deepak Chaganlal Chaudhari
Non Executive Director
Madhubala D. Choudhari
Independent Director
DHRUV JAIN
Independent Director
VEERENDRA MANE
Independent Director
Mandar D Jadhav
Independent Director
Tausif G Solapure
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nasima A. Kagadi
Gat No 148 Tamgaon Tal.Karveer,
Kolhapur-Hupari Road,
Maharashtra - 416234
Tel: 91-231-2676191
Website: http://www.abhishecorporation.com
Email: -
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: www.linkintime.co.in
Email: paytm.ipo@linkintime.co.in
Summary
Abhishek Mills Ltd, was incorporated as Abhishek Cotspin Mills Limited (ACML) on September 1, 1993 for undertaking the business of manufacture of cotton yarn. Subsequently, on November 14, 2005, name ...
Read More
Reports by Mahaalaxmi Texpro Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.