Outcome of Board Meeting Intimation of evoting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.01.2025) NEWSPAPER PUBLICATION (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/02/2025) Proceedings of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/02/2025) Scrutinizer Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/02/2025)