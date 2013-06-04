Mahaalaxmi Texpro Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-21.98
-176.28
-108.02
-94.88
Depreciation
-19.53
-28.79
-11.64
-12.27
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-124.22
-153.25
-95.52
-83.49
Other operating items
Operating
-165.73
-358.33
-215.19
-190.65
Capital expenditure
0
0.94
-0.32
0.09
Free cash flow
-165.72
-357.38
-215.52
-190.55
Equity raised
-1,549.51
-1,052.51
-836.79
-647.16
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
558.68
563.73
540
540.65
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-1,156.56
-846.16
-512.31
-297.06
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.