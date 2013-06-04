iifl-logo
Mahaalaxmi Texpro Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Jun 4, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-21.98

-176.28

-108.02

-94.88

Depreciation

-19.53

-28.79

-11.64

-12.27

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-124.22

-153.25

-95.52

-83.49

Other operating items

Operating

-165.73

-358.33

-215.19

-190.65

Capital expenditure

0

0.94

-0.32

0.09

Free cash flow

-165.72

-357.38

-215.52

-190.55

Equity raised

-1,549.51

-1,052.51

-836.79

-647.16

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

558.68

563.73

540

540.65

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-1,156.56

-846.16

-512.31

-297.06

