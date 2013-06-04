Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
15.27
17.03
14.47
6.47
yoy growth (%)
-10.31
17.69
123.39
-40.91
Raw materials
0
0
0
-3.28
As % of sales
0
0
0
50.72
Employee costs
-10.62
-11.71
-5.67
-3
As % of sales
69.57
68.79
39.22
46.43
Other costs
-7.34
-40.18
-7.39
-7.53
As % of sales (Other Cost)
48.06
235.91
51.06
116.28
Operating profit
-2.69
-34.86
1.4
-7.35
OPM
-17.64
-204.71
9.7
-113.45
Depreciation
-19.53
-28.79
-11.64
-12.27
Interest expense
0
-112.78
-97.91
-75.35
Other income
0.24
0.16
0.13
0.08
Profit before tax
-21.98
-176.28
-108.02
-94.88
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-21.98
-176.28
-108.02
-94.88
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-21.98
-176.28
-108.02
-94.88
yoy growth (%)
-87.53
63.19
13.84
12.93
NPM
-143.89
-1,034.95
-746.41
-1,464.68
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.