Mahaalaxmi Texpro Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4.5
(4.65%)
Jun 4, 2013|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

15.27

17.03

14.47

6.47

yoy growth (%)

-10.31

17.69

123.39

-40.91

Raw materials

0

0

0

-3.28

As % of sales

0

0

0

50.72

Employee costs

-10.62

-11.71

-5.67

-3

As % of sales

69.57

68.79

39.22

46.43

Other costs

-7.34

-40.18

-7.39

-7.53

As % of sales (Other Cost)

48.06

235.91

51.06

116.28

Operating profit

-2.69

-34.86

1.4

-7.35

OPM

-17.64

-204.71

9.7

-113.45

Depreciation

-19.53

-28.79

-11.64

-12.27

Interest expense

0

-112.78

-97.91

-75.35

Other income

0.24

0.16

0.13

0.08

Profit before tax

-21.98

-176.28

-108.02

-94.88

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-21.98

-176.28

-108.02

-94.88

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-21.98

-176.28

-108.02

-94.88

yoy growth (%)

-87.53

63.19

13.84

12.93

NPM

-143.89

-1,034.95

-746.41

-1,464.68

