Mahaalaxmi Texpro Ltd Balance Sheet

4.5
(4.65%)
Jun 4, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

19.21

16.01

16.01

16.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-16.87

-923.62

-907.16

-889.5

Net Worth

2.34

-907.61

-891.15

-873.49

Minority Interest

Debt

39.33

279.34

279.34

279.34

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

41.67

-628.27

-611.81

-594.15

Fixed Assets

42.12

45.41

57.03

74.7

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.04

0.04

0.04

0.04

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-8.39

-678.31

-673.36

-673.17

Inventories

4.76

4.77

4.78

4.8

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0.17

2.55

3.05

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

1.81

2.76

2.88

2.59

Sundry Creditors

-7.67

-55.43

-53.41

-53.27

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-7.29

-630.58

-630.16

-630.34

Cash

7.91

4.59

4.49

4.28

Total Assets

41.68

-628.27

-611.8

-594.15

