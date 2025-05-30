iifl-logo
Mahaalaxmi Texpro Ltd Board Meeting

Jun 4, 2013

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 May 202523 May 2025
Abhishek Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2025. Audited Financial Results March 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2025)
Board Meeting18 Apr 202518 Apr 2025
Resignation of Chief Financial Officer
Board Meeting14 Feb 20253 Feb 2025
ABHISHEK CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results December 2024 Outcome of board meeting Unaudited Financial Results December 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.02.2025)
Board Meeting22 Jan 202516 Jan 2025
ABHISHEK CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve sale of Spinning Machinery of the Company and sale of fabric business of the Company Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.01.2025)
Board Meeting14 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
ABHISHEK CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results for the quarter ended September 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for September 30,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting19 Aug 202419 Aug 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting
Board Meeting13 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
ABHISHEK CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report of Statutory Auditors for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

