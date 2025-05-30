|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2025
|23 May 2025
|Abhishek Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2025. Audited Financial Results March 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2025)
|Board Meeting
|18 Apr 2025
|18 Apr 2025
|Resignation of Chief Financial Officer
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2025
|3 Feb 2025
|ABHISHEK CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results December 2024 Outcome of board meeting Unaudited Financial Results December 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.02.2025)
|Board Meeting
|22 Jan 2025
|16 Jan 2025
|ABHISHEK CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve sale of Spinning Machinery of the Company and sale of fabric business of the Company Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.01.2025)
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|ABHISHEK CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results for the quarter ended September 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for September 30,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Aug 2024
|19 Aug 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|ABHISHEK CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report of Statutory Auditors for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.