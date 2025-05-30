Board Meeting 30 May 2025 23 May 2025

Abhishek Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2025. Audited Financial Results March 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2025)

Board Meeting 18 Apr 2025 18 Apr 2025

Resignation of Chief Financial Officer

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2025 3 Feb 2025

ABHISHEK CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results December 2024 Outcome of board meeting Unaudited Financial Results December 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.02.2025)

Board Meeting 22 Jan 2025 16 Jan 2025

ABHISHEK CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve sale of Spinning Machinery of the Company and sale of fabric business of the Company Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.01.2025)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

ABHISHEK CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results for the quarter ended September 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for September 30,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 19 Aug 2024 19 Aug 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024