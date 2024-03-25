To The Members of Abhishek Corporation Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statement

Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Abhishek Corporation Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the Loss and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cashflows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

With respect to the following matters mentioned in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Sub- Section (11) of Section 143(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 We report that I) The Company has incurred cash Losses for the year 2023-24 to the Extent of Rs. 516.64 lakhs (Previous year Rs. 537.07 Lakhs).

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those that, in our professional Judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These Matters if any, were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is no material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Further, as per section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013, the standalone financial statements of a Company are required to be authenticated by the Chairperson of the Board of Directors, where authorized by the Board or at least two Directors, of which one shall be the Managing Director or the CEO (being a Director), the CFO and the Company Secretary where they are appointed. In view of the pendency of Liquidation Process as a going concern, these powers, including aforementioned responsibility for the standalone financial statements, in terms of the code, are now vested with Mr. Kshitiz Gupta to carry out the functions of the Company in his capacity as the Liquidator. However, Mr. Gupta has given limited authority to the KMPs of the company and they are responsible for preparing the standalone financial statements under the supervision of Mr. Gupta.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional Skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal controls.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(I) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that :

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31,2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2)of the Act

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us.

I. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements. The pending litigations have been quantified and disclosed in point no. vii(c) & viii of the Annexure B to the Independent Audit Report.

II. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts.

III. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the company.

iv (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on audit procedures which we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to their notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material mis-statement.

V The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

VI. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility, however the same has not been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software but only from 07th April 2023 to 31st March 2024. except at the database level for accounting software Tally Prime Edit Log to log any direct data changes. Further, during the course of our audit we did not note any instance of the audit trail (edit log) feature being tampered with on accounting software where this feature has been enabled for the period 07th April 2023 to 31st March 2024. As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1,2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31,2024.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Sub -section (11) of Section 143 (3) of the Companies Act, 2013 we give in the "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

Annexure "A" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Abhishek Corporation Limited of even date

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of ABHISHEK CORPORATION LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.Since the Company has been under the Liquidation/CIRP Process through substantial portion of the financial year under consideration, the internal financial control has been jointly exercised with the Liquidator/RP of the company.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting of the Company.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Annexure "B" to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 2 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Abhishek

Corporation Limited of even date

i. In respect of the Companys fixed assets:

(a) The Company has maintained proper records showing (to a large extent) particulars including quantitative details and situation of Major fixed assets.

(b) The fixed Assets have been physically verified by the management /KMPs at reasonable intervals. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification by the management.

(c) There are no immovable properties of the company except for the building constructed on the leasehold land.

(d) None of the Property Plant and Equipments and Intangible assets are revalued during the current financial year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made theieunder.

ii. (a) The physical verification of inventory was conducted by the management of the company at reasonable intervals. There were no material discrepancies noticed on such verification.

(b) The procedures of physical verification of inventory followed by the management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the company and the nature of its business.

(c) The company is generally maintaining proper records of inventory. No material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification of stocks by the management as compared to book records.

(d) The Company has no working capital limits sanctioned fom any financial institution as on the date of the balance sheet.

(e) During the current year under consideration, the company has not submitted any Quarterly/ Monthly reports to Financial Institutions.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured or has not made any investments in companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under section189 of the Companies Act.

iv In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, made any investments, provided any guarantee or security for which provisions of Sec 185 and 186 of the Act is applicable.

v. The Company has not accepted deposits during the year and does not have any unclaimed deposits as at March 31, 2024 & therefore, the provisions of the clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

vi. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company, thus reporting under clause 3(vi) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

(a) The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Customs Duty, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

(b) The Company has No undisputed statutory dues including provident Fund, income tax, Sales tax, Services Tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, Cess and any other statutory dues which are due for more than 6 months. The disputed statutory dues have not been deposited and considered on account of disputed matters pending before appropriate authorities as on March 31,2024 amounting to Rs. 233.27 Lakhs.

(c) The Company was undergoing Insolvency Proceedings for the past several years During the current year under consideration the company was sold in an e-auction conducted by the Liquidator "As Going Concern" Consequent to the said e-auction the successful bidder paid the requisite bid amount and approached the Hon. National Company Law Tribunal( NCLT) for seeking various relief accordingly vide order dated 25.03.2024, the Hon. NCLT was pleased to pass an order granting the reliefs pursuant to the said order the liabilities of the companies apart from those settled by the liquidator according to Section 53, shall stand extinguished. There are no disputed statutory payments dues as on 31.03.2024

viii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no any transaction not recorded in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix ) a) To the best of our knowledge & according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year. The management has also not reported any case of fraud during the year.

As per the information provided to us

b) During the year no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c) As auditor, we did not receive any whistle- blower complaint during the year.

d) The Company has not utilized short term funds for long term purposes.

e) The company has not raised any money from any person or entity for the account of or to pay the obligations of its associates, subsidiaries or joint ventures.

f) The company has not raised any loans during the year by pledging securities held in their subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

X The Company had not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) or term loans and hence reporting under clause 3 (ix) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. (a) To the best of our knowledge & according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year. The management

has also not reported any case of fraud during the year.

(b) During the year no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As auditor, we did not receive any whistle- blower complaint during the year.

xii The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence sporting under clause 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii As per the information and explanations received to us all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act where applicable, and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements, etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards. Identification of related parties were made and provided by the management of the company

xiv The company has an internal audit system in accordance with its size and business activities. The reports of the internal auditors have been considered by the statutory auditor.

xv In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected to its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

b) The company has not carried on any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities (NBFC or HFCJ.

c) The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) under the RBI regulations.

d) The company does not belong to any group that has more than one CIC as part of it.

xvii The company has incurred any cash loss of 516.64 lakhs and Rs. 537.07 lakhs in the financial year and the immediately preceding financial year respectively.

xviii During the year, there has been no resignation of statutory auditors.

xix On an evaluation of: - The ageing report, financial ratios and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, any other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, there exists no material uncertainty as on the date of audit report about the company meeting its liabilities which exist as at the balance sheet date when such liabilities ae due in the future.

xx There is no liability of the company under the provisions of section 135 of the Companies Act, relating to Corporate Social Responsibility. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (xx) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

xxi The company has not made investments in subsidiary company. Therefore, the company does not require to prepare consolidated financial statement. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (xxi) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.