|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
3.26
2.9
2.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
21.2
13.89
12.22
Net Worth
24.46
16.79
15.12
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
270.8
220.11
195.24
177.17
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
270.8
220.11
195.24
177.17
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.3
0.1
0.36
0.02
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,658.05
|238.6
|1,80,881.92
|-287.99
|0.38
|8,925.75
|808.29
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
32.29
|44.85
|16,455.2
|131.84
|1.11
|1,859.45
|7.69
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
152.2
|26.65
|14,790.93
|87.82
|0.07
|1,970.34
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
505
|16.61
|14,603.33
|228.97
|0.99
|2,458.18
|331.21
Arvind Ltd
ARVIND
366.4
|37.66
|9,593.01
|93.01
|1.02
|1,994.93
|136.97
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Prabhu Lohia
Whole Time Director & CFO
Gyanesh Lohia
Non Executive Director
Narain Prasad Lohia
Independent Director
Bhargav Samirbhai Vyas
Independent Director
Vandana Nahata
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sweta Agarwal
The N R Vandana Tex Industries Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of N R Vandana Tex Industries Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 26 May ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of N R Vandana Tex Industries Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 26 May ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a N R Vandana Tex Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of N R Vandana Tex Industries Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 26 May ‘25
N R Vandana Tex Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
