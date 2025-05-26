iifl-logo
N R Vandana Tex Industries Ltd Share Price

0
(0%)

Equities

Futures

Option

No Records Found

N R Vandana Tex Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

N R Vandana Tex Industries Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

26 May, 2025|05:13 AM
Dec-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 100.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 100.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

N R Vandana Tex Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

3.26

2.9

2.9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

21.2

13.89

12.22

Net Worth

24.46

16.79

15.12

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

270.8

220.11

195.24

177.17

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

270.8

220.11

195.24

177.17

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.3

0.1

0.36

0.02

View Annually Results

N R Vandana Tex Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,658.05

238.61,80,881.92-287.990.388,925.75808.29

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

32.29

44.8516,455.2131.841.111,859.457.69

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

152.2

26.6514,790.9387.820.071,970.3438.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

505

16.6114,603.33228.970.992,458.18331.21

Arvind Ltd

ARVIND

366.4

37.669,593.0193.011.021,994.93136.97

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT N R Vandana Tex Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Prabhu Lohia

Whole Time Director & CFO

Gyanesh Lohia

Non Executive Director

Narain Prasad Lohia

Independent Director

Bhargav Samirbhai Vyas

Independent Director

Vandana Nahata

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sweta Agarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by N R Vandana Tex Industries Ltd

Summary

No Record Found
Company FAQs

What is the N R Vandana Tex Industries Ltd share price today?

The N R Vandana Tex Industries Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of N R Vandana Tex Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of N R Vandana Tex Industries Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 26 May ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of N R Vandana Tex Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of N R Vandana Tex Industries Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 26 May ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of N R Vandana Tex Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a N R Vandana Tex Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of N R Vandana Tex Industries Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 26 May ‘25

What is the CAGR of N R Vandana Tex Industries Ltd?

N R Vandana Tex Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of N R Vandana Tex Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of N R Vandana Tex Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

