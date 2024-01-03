Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,658.05
|238.6
|1,80,881.92
|-287.99
|0.38
|8,925.75
|808.29
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
32.29
|44.85
|16,455.2
|131.84
|1.11
|1,859.45
|7.69
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
152.2
|26.65
|14,790.93
|87.82
|0.07
|1,970.34
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
505
|16.61
|14,603.33
|228.97
|0.99
|2,458.18
|331.21
Arvind Ltd
ARVIND
366.4
|37.66
|9,593.01
|93.01
|1.02
|1,994.93
|136.97
