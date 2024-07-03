iifl-logo-icon 1
Winsome Yarns Ltd Share Price

3.41
(-1.16%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:13 PM

  • Open3.51
  • Day's High3.51
  • 52 Wk High4.5
  • Prev. Close3.45
  • Day's Low3.38
  • 52 Wk Low 2.95
  • Turnover (lac)0.16
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-59.39
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)24.11
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Winsome Yarns Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

3.51

Prev. Close

3.45

Turnover(Lac.)

0.16

Day's High

3.51

Day's Low

3.38

52 Week's High

4.5

52 Week's Low

2.95

Book Value

-59.39

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

24.11

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Winsome Yarns Ltd Corporate Action

3 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

3 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Dec, 2024

arrow

22 Dec 2023

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Winsome Yarns Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Winsome Yarns Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:15 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 38.66%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 38.66%

Non-Promoter- 12.96%

Institutions: 12.96%

Non-Institutions: 48.36%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Winsome Yarns Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

70.71

70.71

70.71

70.71

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-490.62

-479.68

-453.26

-439.29

Net Worth

-419.91

-408.97

-382.55

-368.58

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

35.7

333.03

371.19

374.67

yoy growth (%)

-89.27

-10.28

-0.92

86.08

Raw materials

-5.9

-229.53

-253.23

-253.51

As % of sales

16.53

68.92

68.22

67.66

Employee costs

-17.8

-35.23

-32.33

-27.66

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-21.21

-20.91

-17.13

-30

Depreciation

-14.93

-17.06

-18.12

-18.78

Tax paid

0

0

-0.06

0

Working capital

-139.44

-11.72

-4.36

10.88

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-89.27

-10.28

-0.92

86.08

Op profit growth

20.63

939.86

-94.54

-75.69

EBIT growth

2.94

23.14

-30.28

-45.59

Net profit growth

18.18

4.38

-42.69

-35.81

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

30.93

43.47

35.71

106.86

250.25

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

30.93

43.47

35.71

106.86

250.25

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.71

0.25

0.17

1.19

2.04

Winsome Yarns Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Winsome Yarns Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Manish Bagrodia

Director

Mridula Goyal

Independent Director

Tilak Raj Dembla

Independent Director

Rajiv Chadha

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Neha Singhal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Winsome Yarns Ltd

Summary

Incorporated on 19 Jul.90, Winsome Yarns was promoted by Winsome Textile Industries in the joint sector with the Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation. The company manufactures combed and carded cotton yarn of different counts ranging from 20s to 40s. Its products are mainly used by the knitting and weaving industries for making various fabric.The company came out with a public issue in Oct.93 to part-finance the cost of setting up a 100% export-oriented spinning mill with 23,040 spindles to manufacture cotton yarn. The unit commenced commercial production with effect from 1 Apr.94. Due to the change in the product-mix requirement, some balancing equipment was acquired and installed, for which the company obtained financial assistance from an equipment financing scheme of IFCI.Company has implementing capacity addition of 25824 spindles. The additional capacity has been financed by internal accruals and term loans from IFCI & Canara Bank. Company is confident that commercial production has been commenced from 1st April, 1999. The company is planning to go buy-back of shares and process is going on.During 2007-08, out of 60,000 spindles, 30,000 spindles were installed and commercial production started on 1 July, 2007. In 2009, the expansion of knitwear unit of 160 machines were completed by addition of 104 knitting machines. Out of 30,000 spindles , 21,600 spindles were installed and commercial production started on 1 Aug.08.In 2010, the Company added 60,000 spindles
Company FAQs

What is the Winsome Yarns Ltd share price today?

The Winsome Yarns Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3.41 today.

What is the Market Cap of Winsome Yarns Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Winsome Yarns Ltd is ₹24.11 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Winsome Yarns Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Winsome Yarns Ltd is 0 and -0.06 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Winsome Yarns Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Winsome Yarns Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Winsome Yarns Ltd is ₹2.95 and ₹4.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Winsome Yarns Ltd?

Winsome Yarns Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 103.03%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -1.43%, 6 Month at -3.90%, 3 Month at -11.76% and 1 Month at 2.07%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Winsome Yarns Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Winsome Yarns Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 38.67 %
Institutions - 12.96 %
Public - 48.37 %

