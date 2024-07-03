SectorTextiles
Open₹3.51
Prev. Close₹3.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.16
Day's High₹3.51
Day's Low₹3.38
52 Week's High₹4.5
52 Week's Low₹2.95
Book Value₹-59.39
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)24.11
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
70.71
70.71
70.71
70.71
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-490.62
-479.68
-453.26
-439.29
Net Worth
-419.91
-408.97
-382.55
-368.58
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
35.7
333.03
371.19
374.67
yoy growth (%)
-89.27
-10.28
-0.92
86.08
Raw materials
-5.9
-229.53
-253.23
-253.51
As % of sales
16.53
68.92
68.22
67.66
Employee costs
-17.8
-35.23
-32.33
-27.66
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-21.21
-20.91
-17.13
-30
Depreciation
-14.93
-17.06
-18.12
-18.78
Tax paid
0
0
-0.06
0
Working capital
-139.44
-11.72
-4.36
10.88
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-89.27
-10.28
-0.92
86.08
Op profit growth
20.63
939.86
-94.54
-75.69
EBIT growth
2.94
23.14
-30.28
-45.59
Net profit growth
18.18
4.38
-42.69
-35.81
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
30.93
43.47
35.71
106.86
250.25
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
30.93
43.47
35.71
106.86
250.25
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.71
0.25
0.17
1.19
2.04
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Manish Bagrodia
Director
Mridula Goyal
Independent Director
Tilak Raj Dembla
Independent Director
Rajiv Chadha
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Neha Singhal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Winsome Yarns Ltd
Summary
Incorporated on 19 Jul.90, Winsome Yarns was promoted by Winsome Textile Industries in the joint sector with the Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation. The company manufactures combed and carded cotton yarn of different counts ranging from 20s to 40s. Its products are mainly used by the knitting and weaving industries for making various fabric.The company came out with a public issue in Oct.93 to part-finance the cost of setting up a 100% export-oriented spinning mill with 23,040 spindles to manufacture cotton yarn. The unit commenced commercial production with effect from 1 Apr.94. Due to the change in the product-mix requirement, some balancing equipment was acquired and installed, for which the company obtained financial assistance from an equipment financing scheme of IFCI.Company has implementing capacity addition of 25824 spindles. The additional capacity has been financed by internal accruals and term loans from IFCI & Canara Bank. Company is confident that commercial production has been commenced from 1st April, 1999. The company is planning to go buy-back of shares and process is going on.During 2007-08, out of 60,000 spindles, 30,000 spindles were installed and commercial production started on 1 July, 2007. In 2009, the expansion of knitwear unit of 160 machines were completed by addition of 104 knitting machines. Out of 30,000 spindles , 21,600 spindles were installed and commercial production started on 1 Aug.08.In 2010, the Company added 60,000 spindles
Read More
The Winsome Yarns Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3.41 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Winsome Yarns Ltd is ₹24.11 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Winsome Yarns Ltd is 0 and -0.06 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Winsome Yarns Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Winsome Yarns Ltd is ₹2.95 and ₹4.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Winsome Yarns Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 103.03%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -1.43%, 6 Month at -3.90%, 3 Month at -11.76% and 1 Month at 2.07%.
