|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
35.7
333.03
371.19
374.67
yoy growth (%)
-89.27
-10.28
-0.92
86.08
Raw materials
-5.9
-229.53
-253.23
-253.51
As % of sales
16.53
68.92
68.22
67.66
Employee costs
-17.8
-35.23
-32.33
-27.66
As % of sales
49.85
10.58
8.71
7.38
Other costs
-18.39
-73.56
-86.13
-102.83
As % of sales (Other Cost)
51.51
22.08
23.2
27.44
Operating profit
-6.39
-5.29
-0.5
-9.34
OPM
-17.89
-1.59
-0.13
-2.49
Depreciation
-14.93
-17.06
-18.12
-18.78
Interest expense
-0.06
-0.36
-0.44
-6.06
Other income
0.17
1.82
1.95
4.18
Profit before tax
-21.21
-20.91
-17.13
-30
Taxes
0
0
-0.06
0
Tax rate
0
0
0.35
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-21.21
-20.91
-17.19
-30
Exceptional items
0
2.96
0
0
Net profit
-21.21
-17.94
-17.19
-30
yoy growth (%)
18.18
4.38
-42.69
-35.81
NPM
-59.4
-5.38
-4.63
-8
