iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Winsome Yarns Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3.34
(-2.05%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Winsome Yarns Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

35.7

333.03

371.19

374.67

yoy growth (%)

-89.27

-10.28

-0.92

86.08

Raw materials

-5.9

-229.53

-253.23

-253.51

As % of sales

16.53

68.92

68.22

67.66

Employee costs

-17.8

-35.23

-32.33

-27.66

As % of sales

49.85

10.58

8.71

7.38

Other costs

-18.39

-73.56

-86.13

-102.83

As % of sales (Other Cost)

51.51

22.08

23.2

27.44

Operating profit

-6.39

-5.29

-0.5

-9.34

OPM

-17.89

-1.59

-0.13

-2.49

Depreciation

-14.93

-17.06

-18.12

-18.78

Interest expense

-0.06

-0.36

-0.44

-6.06

Other income

0.17

1.82

1.95

4.18

Profit before tax

-21.21

-20.91

-17.13

-30

Taxes

0

0

-0.06

0

Tax rate

0

0

0.35

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-21.21

-20.91

-17.19

-30

Exceptional items

0

2.96

0

0

Net profit

-21.21

-17.94

-17.19

-30

yoy growth (%)

18.18

4.38

-42.69

-35.81

NPM

-59.4

-5.38

-4.63

-8

Winsome Yarns : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Winsome Yarns Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.