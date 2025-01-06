iifl-logo-icon 1
Winsome Yarns Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Winsome Yarns FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-21.21

-20.91

-17.13

-30

Depreciation

-14.93

-17.06

-18.12

-18.78

Tax paid

0

0

-0.06

0

Working capital

-139.44

-11.72

-4.36

10.88

Other operating items

Operating

-175.58

-49.7

-39.68

-37.9

Capital expenditure

0.69

0.99

-2.06

-0.62

Free cash flow

-174.88

-48.71

-41.74

-38.52

Equity raised

-673.26

-474.62

-439.84

-378.99

Investing

-1.11

0

0

0

Financing

-0.7

-0.37

0.37

23.71

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-849.97

-523.71

-481.21

-393.8

