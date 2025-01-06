Winsome Yarns Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-21.21
-20.91
-17.13
-30
Depreciation
-14.93
-17.06
-18.12
-18.78
Tax paid
0
0
-0.06
0
Working capital
-139.44
-11.72
-4.36
10.88
Other operating items
Operating
-175.58
-49.7
-39.68
-37.9
Capital expenditure
0.69
0.99
-2.06
-0.62
Free cash flow
-174.88
-48.71
-41.74
-38.52
Equity raised
-673.26
-474.62
-439.84
-378.99
Investing
-1.11
0
0
0
Financing
-0.7
-0.37
0.37
23.71
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-849.97
-523.71
-481.21
-393.8
