Winsome Yarns Ltd Half Yearly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
|Mar-2022
|Sept-2021
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
12.01
18.92
28.43
15.04
22.24
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
12.01
18.92
28.43
15.04
22.24
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.64
0.07
0.19
0.06
0.07
Total Income
16.65
18.99
28.62
15.1
22.31
Total Expenditure
25.31
22.88
24.9
18.59
25.64
PBIDT
-8.66
-3.89
3.72
-3.49
-3.33
Interest
0
0
0
0
0.06
PBDT
-8.66
-3.89
3.72
-3.49
-3.39
Depreciation
6.44
7.43
7.39
7.47
7.47
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-15.1
-11.32
-3.67
-10.96
-10.86
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-15.1
-11.32
-3.67
-10.96
-10.86
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-15.1
-11.32
-3.67
-10.96
-10.86
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
-1.8
0
-1.55
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
70.71
70.71
70.71
70.71
70.71
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-72.1
-20.56
13.08
-23.2
-14.97
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-125.72
-59.83
-12.9
-72.87
-48.83
