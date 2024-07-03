iifl-logo-icon 1
Winsome Yarns Ltd Half Yearly Results

3.37
(0.90%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Sept-2022Mar-2022Sept-2021Mar-2021

Gross Sales

12.01

18.92

28.43

15.04

22.24

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

12.01

18.92

28.43

15.04

22.24

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.64

0.07

0.19

0.06

0.07

Total Income

16.65

18.99

28.62

15.1

22.31

Total Expenditure

25.31

22.88

24.9

18.59

25.64

PBIDT

-8.66

-3.89

3.72

-3.49

-3.33

Interest

0

0

0

0

0.06

PBDT

-8.66

-3.89

3.72

-3.49

-3.39

Depreciation

6.44

7.43

7.39

7.47

7.47

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-15.1

-11.32

-3.67

-10.96

-10.86

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-15.1

-11.32

-3.67

-10.96

-10.86

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-15.1

-11.32

-3.67

-10.96

-10.86

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

-1.8

0

-1.55

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

70.71

70.71

70.71

70.71

70.71

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-72.1

-20.56

13.08

-23.2

-14.97

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-125.72

-59.83

-12.9

-72.87

-48.83

