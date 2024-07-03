iifl-logo-icon 1
Winsome Yarns Ltd Nine Monthly Results

3.37
(0.90%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Gross Sales

28.5

30.84

25.58

87.52

207.87

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

28.5

30.84

25.58

87.52

207.87

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.09

0.11

0.14

0.66

1.37

Total Income

28.59

30.95

25.72

88.18

209.24

Total Expenditure

41.42

33.09

30.82

113.87

305.54

PBIDT

-12.83

-2.14

-5.1

-25.69

-96.3

Interest

0

0

0.06

0.04

0.22

PBDT

-12.83

-2.14

-5.16

-25.73

-96.52

Depreciation

10.58

11.2

11.18

11.44

12.09

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-23.41

-13.34

-16.34

-37.17

-108.61

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-23.41

-13.34

-16.34

-37.17

-108.61

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

-14.14

-90.26

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-23.41

-13.34

-16.34

-23.03

-18.35

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-3.31

-1.89

-2.31

-5.26

-15.36

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

70.71

70.71

70.71

70.71

70.71

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-45.01

-6.93

-19.93

-29.35

-46.32

PBDTM(%)

-45.01

-6.93

-20.17

-29.39

-46.43

PATM(%)

-82.14

-43.25

-63.87

-42.47

-52.24

