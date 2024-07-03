Winsome Yarns Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Gross Sales
28.5
30.84
25.58
87.52
207.87
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
28.5
30.84
25.58
87.52
207.87
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.09
0.11
0.14
0.66
1.37
Total Income
28.59
30.95
25.72
88.18
209.24
Total Expenditure
41.42
33.09
30.82
113.87
305.54
PBIDT
-12.83
-2.14
-5.1
-25.69
-96.3
Interest
0
0
0.06
0.04
0.22
PBDT
-12.83
-2.14
-5.16
-25.73
-96.52
Depreciation
10.58
11.2
11.18
11.44
12.09
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-23.41
-13.34
-16.34
-37.17
-108.61
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-23.41
-13.34
-16.34
-37.17
-108.61
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
-14.14
-90.26
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-23.41
-13.34
-16.34
-23.03
-18.35
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-3.31
-1.89
-2.31
-5.26
-15.36
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
70.71
70.71
70.71
70.71
70.71
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-45.01
-6.93
-19.93
-29.35
-46.32
PBDTM(%)
-45.01
-6.93
-20.17
-29.39
-46.43
PATM(%)
-82.14
-43.25
-63.87
-42.47
-52.24
