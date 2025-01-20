Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-66.58
-67.91
-10.28
-0.94
Op profit growth
-68.07
274.16
125.76
-74.64
EBIT growth
-37.93
65.44
11.06
-22.18
Net profit growth
-56.46
170.67
-5.53
-36.37
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-17.89
-18.73
-1.6
-0.63
EBIT margin
-59.23
-31.89
-6.18
-4.99
Net profit margin
-59.4
-45.59
-5.4
-5.13
RoCE
-10.64
-11.02
-4.91
-4.19
RoNW
1.48
4.58
2.56
3.04
RoA
-2.66
-3.93
-1.07
-1.07
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-3
-6.89
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-5.11
-9.04
-4.95
-5.25
Book value per share
-52.11
-49.11
-26.06
-23.53
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.11
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.08
-0.41
-0.34
P/B
-0.01
-0.07
-0.07
EV/EBIDTA
-29.75
-161.42
-1,360.46
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
1.29
0
0.31
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
153.31
235.5
133.3
120.69
Inventory days
113.91
92.17
54.74
53.11
Creditor days
-304.26
-133.55
-64.03
-56.04
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
350.76
572.72
55.85
41.27
Net debt / equity
-1.5
-1.59
-3.01
-3.33
Net debt / op. profit
-86.79
-27.69
-103.7
-234.47
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-16.53
-53.91
-68.92
-68.22
Employee costs
-49.85
-24.27
-10.58
-8.71
Other costs
-51.51
-40.54
-22.1
-23.7
