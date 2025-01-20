iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Winsome Yarns Ltd Key Ratios

3.06
(1.66%)
Jan 20, 2025|03:24:24 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Winsome Yarns Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-66.58

-67.91

-10.28

-0.94

Op profit growth

-68.07

274.16

125.76

-74.64

EBIT growth

-37.93

65.44

11.06

-22.18

Net profit growth

-56.46

170.67

-5.53

-36.37

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-17.89

-18.73

-1.6

-0.63

EBIT margin

-59.23

-31.89

-6.18

-4.99

Net profit margin

-59.4

-45.59

-5.4

-5.13

RoCE

-10.64

-11.02

-4.91

-4.19

RoNW

1.48

4.58

2.56

3.04

RoA

-2.66

-3.93

-1.07

-1.07

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-3

-6.89

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-5.11

-9.04

-4.95

-5.25

Book value per share

-52.11

-49.11

-26.06

-23.53

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.11

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.08

-0.41

-0.34

P/B

-0.01

-0.07

-0.07

EV/EBIDTA

-29.75

-161.42

-1,360.46

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

1.29

0

0.31

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

153.31

235.5

133.3

120.69

Inventory days

113.91

92.17

54.74

53.11

Creditor days

-304.26

-133.55

-64.03

-56.04

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

350.76

572.72

55.85

41.27

Net debt / equity

-1.5

-1.59

-3.01

-3.33

Net debt / op. profit

-86.79

-27.69

-103.7

-234.47

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-16.53

-53.91

-68.92

-68.22

Employee costs

-49.85

-24.27

-10.58

-8.71

Other costs

-51.51

-40.54

-22.1

-23.7

Winsome Yarns : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Winsome Yarns Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.