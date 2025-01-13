Winsome Yarns Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
70.71
70.71
70.71
70.71
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-490.62
-479.68
-453.26
-439.29
Net Worth
-419.91
-408.97
-382.55
-368.58
Minority Interest
Debt
556.58
556.58
556.58
556.58
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
136.67
147.61
174.03
188
Fixed Assets
135.99
148.18
162.05
176.91
Intangible Assets
Investments
25.68
25.68
25.68
25.68
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-26.51
-27.65
-15.23
-16.42
Inventories
3.56
5.53
12.22
10.7
Inventory Days
109.36
Sundry Debtors
2.53
2.93
13.82
13.91
Debtor Days
142.17
Other Current Assets
29.9
32.95
40.13
36.59
Sundry Creditors
-26.88
-34.52
-37.53
-33.88
Creditor Days
346.29
Other Current Liabilities
-35.62
-34.54
-43.87
-43.74
Cash
1.48
1.38
1.52
1.83
Total Assets
136.64
147.59
174.02
188
