Winsome Yarns Ltd Balance Sheet

3.28
(1.55%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:14:38 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

70.71

70.71

70.71

70.71

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-490.62

-479.68

-453.26

-439.29

Net Worth

-419.91

-408.97

-382.55

-368.58

Minority Interest

Debt

556.58

556.58

556.58

556.58

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

136.67

147.61

174.03

188

Fixed Assets

135.99

148.18

162.05

176.91

Intangible Assets

Investments

25.68

25.68

25.68

25.68

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-26.51

-27.65

-15.23

-16.42

Inventories

3.56

5.53

12.22

10.7

Inventory Days

109.36

Sundry Debtors

2.53

2.93

13.82

13.91

Debtor Days

142.17

Other Current Assets

29.9

32.95

40.13

36.59

Sundry Creditors

-26.88

-34.52

-37.53

-33.88

Creditor Days

346.29

Other Current Liabilities

-35.62

-34.54

-43.87

-43.74

Cash

1.48

1.38

1.52

1.83

Total Assets

136.64

147.59

174.02

188

