The Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company scheduled to be held on Friday, December 27, 2024. December 20, 2024 fixed as Cut-off-date/ Record date to determine the entitlement of members of the company to cast their votes for all the businesses to be transacted as per notice of forthcoming AGM. The remote E-voting facility will be avalaible from 24.12.2024 (9.00 a.m. IST) to 26.12.2024 (5.00 p.m. IST) to cast the votes for all the business transactions to be transacted at the forthcoming AGM to be held on 27.12.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.12.2024) Proceedings of Annual General Meeting of the Company held on December 27, 2024. Proceddings of Annual General Meeting of the Company held on December 27, 2024 are attached. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 27.12.2024)