iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Winsome Yarns Ltd AGM

3.08
(-2.22%)
Jan 15, 2025|01:32:54 PM

Winsome Yarns CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM27 Dec 20243 Dec 2024
The Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company scheduled to be held on Friday, December 27, 2024. December 20, 2024 fixed as Cut-off-date/ Record date to determine the entitlement of members of the company to cast their votes for all the businesses to be transacted as per notice of forthcoming AGM. The remote E-voting facility will be avalaible from 24.12.2024 (9.00 a.m. IST) to 26.12.2024 (5.00 p.m. IST) to cast the votes for all the business transactions to be transacted at the forthcoming AGM to be held on 27.12.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.12.2024) Proceedings of Annual General Meeting of the Company held on December 27, 2024. Proceddings of Annual General Meeting of the Company held on December 27, 2024 are attached. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 27.12.2024)

Winsome Yarns: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Winsome Yarns Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.