SectorTextiles
Open₹2.8
Prev. Close₹2.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹9.76
Day's High₹2.8
Day's Low₹2.8
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹9.95
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)25.14
P/E29
EPS0.09
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
10.39
89.77
89.77
89.77
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
45.84
-638.06
-627.12
-559.55
Net Worth
56.23
-548.29
-537.35
-469.78
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
245.16
480.29
780.51
799.07
yoy growth (%)
-48.95
-38.46
-2.32
-10.33
Raw materials
-154
-343.04
-567.97
-546.23
As % of sales
62.81
71.42
72.76
68.35
Employee costs
-64.14
-73.24
-92.79
-83.9
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-26.35
-46.04
-47.47
-80.91
Depreciation
-10.01
-10.55
-10.91
-11.24
Tax paid
0
0.44
0
0
Working capital
-19.33
-24.74
-73.32
66.85
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-48.95
-38.46
-2.32
-10.33
Op profit growth
49.71
-39.88
3,481.59
-116.68
EBIT growth
-41.16
-1,205.89
-186.46
-124.68
Net profit growth
-87.35
144.84
-15.37
28.85
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
245.17
480.53
782.3
788.45
888.37
Excise Duty
0
0.24
1.62
0
0
Net Sales
245.17
480.3
780.68
788.45
888.37
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
10.62
22.56
Other Income
51.24
97.97
115.09
9.2
18.07
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
32.29
|44.85
|16,455.2
|131.84
|1.11
|1,859.45
|7.69
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
500.75
|16.49
|14,490.26
|228.97
|1
|2,458.18
|331.15
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
143.88
|27.54
|13,969.75
|98.22
|1.17
|2,085.98
|40.19
Alok Industries Ltd
ALOKINDS
22.13
|0
|11,002.97
|-67.75
|0
|912.91
|-38.07
Garware Technical Fibres Ltd
GARFIBRES
923.55
|42.83
|9,170.18
|51.31
|0.16
|374.93
|122.92
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Koyal Gehani
Executive Chairman
BHUPENDRA SINGH RAJPAL
Managing Director
SANCHIT BHUPENDRA SINGH RAJPAL
Independent Director
Mr. Gautam Nandawat
Independent Director
Mrs. Satinder Kaaur
Independent Director
Amit Ramanlal Bhandari
Whole Time Director & CFO
Shrutisheel Jhanwar
A-60 Okhla Industrial Area,
Phase II,
New Delhi - 110020
Tel: 91-11-26387738/41614999
Website: http://www.clcindia.com
Email: secretarial@clcindia.com; murthy@clcindia.com; inf
B-25/1 First Floor,
Okhla Industrial Are, Phase II,
New Delhi-110020
Tel: 91-011-26387320/2638
Website: -
Email: shares@rcmcdelhi.com
Summary
CLC Industries Limited (Formerly known as Spentex Industries Ltd), a RP Goenka Group of Company, was incorporated in Nov.91. CLC Industries was promoted by CESCON and KEC International to set up a 100...
