iifl-logo
iifl-logo

CLC Industries Ltd Share Price Live

2.8
(1.82%)
Jan 11, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2.8
  • Day's High2.8
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close2.75
  • Day's Low2.8
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)9.76
  • P/E29
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value9.95
  • EPS0.09
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)25.14
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

CLC Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

2.8

Prev. Close

2.75

Turnover(Lac.)

9.76

Day's High

2.8

Day's Low

2.8

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

9.95

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

25.14

P/E

29

EPS

0.09

Divi. Yield

0

CLC Industries Ltd Corporate Action

21 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

19 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Jul, 2024

arrow

3 Jan 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

CLC Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

CLC Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:38 PM
Jun-2025Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 94.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 94.99%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 4.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

CLC Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2019

Equity Capital

10.39

89.77

89.77

89.77

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

45.84

-638.06

-627.12

-559.55

Net Worth

56.23

-548.29

-537.35

-469.78

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

245.16

480.29

780.51

799.07

yoy growth (%)

-48.95

-38.46

-2.32

-10.33

Raw materials

-154

-343.04

-567.97

-546.23

As % of sales

62.81

71.42

72.76

68.35

Employee costs

-64.14

-73.24

-92.79

-83.9

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-26.35

-46.04

-47.47

-80.91

Depreciation

-10.01

-10.55

-10.91

-11.24

Tax paid

0

0.44

0

0

Working capital

-19.33

-24.74

-73.32

66.85

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-48.95

-38.46

-2.32

-10.33

Op profit growth

49.71

-39.88

3,481.59

-116.68

EBIT growth

-41.16

-1,205.89

-186.46

-124.68

Net profit growth

-87.35

144.84

-15.37

28.85

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Gross Sales

245.17

480.53

782.3

788.45

888.37

Excise Duty

0

0.24

1.62

0

0

Net Sales

245.17

480.3

780.68

788.45

888.37

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

10.62

22.56

Other Income

51.24

97.97

115.09

9.2

18.07

View Annually Results

CLC Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

32.29

44.8516,455.2131.841.111,859.457.69

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

500.75

16.4914,490.26228.9712,458.18331.15

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

143.88

27.5413,969.7598.221.172,085.9840.19

Alok Industries Ltd

ALOKINDS

22.13

011,002.97-67.750912.91-38.07

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd

GARFIBRES

923.55

42.839,170.1851.310.16374.93122.92

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT CLC Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Koyal Gehani

Executive Chairman

BHUPENDRA SINGH RAJPAL

Managing Director

SANCHIT BHUPENDRA SINGH RAJPAL

Independent Director

Mr. Gautam Nandawat

Independent Director

Mrs. Satinder Kaaur

Independent Director

Amit Ramanlal Bhandari

Whole Time Director & CFO

Shrutisheel Jhanwar

Registered Office

A-60 Okhla Industrial Area,

Phase II,

New Delhi - 110020

Tel: 91-11-26387738/41614999

Website: http://www.clcindia.com

Email: secretarial@clcindia.com; murthy@clcindia.com; inf

Registrar Office

B-25/1 First Floor,

Okhla Industrial Are, Phase II,

New Delhi-110020

Tel: 91-011-26387320/2638

Website: -

Email: shares@rcmcdelhi.com

Summary

CLC Industries Limited (Formerly known as Spentex Industries Ltd), a RP Goenka Group of Company, was incorporated in Nov.91. CLC Industries was promoted by CESCON and KEC International to set up a 100...
Read More

Reports by CLC Industries Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the CLC Industries Ltd share price today?

The CLC Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of CLC Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of CLC Industries Ltd is ₹25.14 Cr. as of 11 Jan ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of CLC Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of CLC Industries Ltd is 29 and 0.26 as of 11 Jan ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of CLC Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a CLC Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of CLC Industries Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 11 Jan ‘24

What is the CAGR of CLC Industries Ltd?

CLC Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.49%, 3 Years at 38.67%, 1 Year at 69.70%, 6 Month at 64.71%, 3 Month at 30.23% and 1 Month at 24.44%.

What is the shareholding pattern of CLC Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of CLC Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR CLC Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.