CLC Industries Ltd Board Meeting

2.8
(1.82%)
Jan 11, 2024|12:00:00 AM

CLC Industries CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/07/2024calendar-icon
09/07/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 May 202521 May 2025
Spentex Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Consider and approval of Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2025 along with the Audit Report issued by Statutory Auditors for the corresponding period and to consider any other business item. Spentex Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation of Board meeting adjournment. Financial result, Appointment of Secretarial auditor and Internal auditor. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:29.05.2025)
Board Meeting22 Jan 202516 Jan 2025
SPENTEX INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Nine months period ending 31st December 2024 along with Limited Review report 2. Any other matter if any. Un-audited financial result for the quarter ended December 2024 along with LRR, auditor qualification impact and CFO certificate. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/01/2025)
Board Meeting3 Jan 20253 Jan 2025
The Board has considered Alteration of Clause II of Memorandum of the Company i.e. Shifting of Registered office from State of New Delhi to State of Maharashtra, Calling of an EGM and approval of EGM Notice and Appointment of Scrutinizer and Approval of material related party transaction for the FY 2025-26. Board approved the Shifting of Registered office from State of National Capital Territory of New Delhi to State of Maharashtra along with alterations in the Clause II of the Memorandum of Association (the MOA) of the Company. Further, pursuant to the applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Company has informed that : (a) Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the company will be held on Tuesday, 28th January, 2025 at 3:00 P.M. (1ST) through Video conferencing, deemed venue is A-60, Okhla INDL Area Phase II, New Delhi, India, 110020; (b) The Company has provided the facility to vote by electronic means (e-voting) on all resolutions as set out in notice of EGM to those members, who are holding shares either in physical or in electronic form as on the cut-off date i.e. 21st January, 2025. The remote evoting will commence at 9:00a.m. (1ST) on Saturday, 25th January, 2025 and end at 5:00p.m. (1ST) on Monday, 27th January, 2025; (c) Notice of EGM will be sent to the shareholders through permitted mode; (d) Approved Appointment of Ajit Kumar & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary as Scrutinizer for E-Voting Process for AGM; (e) Based on the recommendation of Audit Committee, the Board has considered, and approved the limits of proposed material Related Party Transactions with Manjeet Cotton Private Limited(Holding Company) for the financial year 2025-26 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 03.01.2025)
Board Meeting12 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
SPENTEX INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting for declaration of Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Six months period ending 30th September 2024 along with Limited Review report. Second quarter result and other agenda items considered by the Board. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting19 Jul 202412 Jul 2024
SPENTEX INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation under Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 for consideration and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and three months period ending 30th June 2024 along with Limited Review report. Declaration of Un-audited financial result for june quarter. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/07/2024) Outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. 19th July 2024 under Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the Listing Regulations) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.07.2024)

CLC Industries: Related News

No Record Found

