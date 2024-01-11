iifl-logo
iifl-logo

CLC Industries Ltd Key Ratios

2.8
(1.82%)
Jan 11, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR CLC Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-38.54

-2.3

-12.29

-20.28

Op profit growth

-46.27

584.71

-1,179.1

-98.64

EBIT growth

-979.4

-65.16

-520.13

-94.17

Net profit growth

-62.66

195.15

22.1

203.31

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-7.91

-9.05

-1.29

0.1

EBIT margin

10.11

-0.7

-1.98

0.41

Net profit margin

-24.06

-39.61

-13.11

-9.41

RoCE

-97.48

-2.98

-3.32

0.74

RoNW

3.9

14.36

7.84

8.58

RoA

57.99

-41.76

-5.5

-4.23

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-14.03

-35.99

-13.3

-11.24

Book value per share

-87.71

-76.84

-43.04

-31.34

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.3

-0.09

-0.23

-0.3

P/B

-0.04

-0.04

-0.07

-0.11

EV/EBIDTA

14.28

71.6

-798.88

40.77

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

1.51

0

0

0.69

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

18

19.6

18.07

13.47

Inventory days

30.03

23.58

24.95

33.78

Creditor days

-64.15

-44.33

-60.77

-64.97

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.5

0.08

0.17

-0.04

Net debt / equity

-1.02

-0.82

-2.25

-2.62

Net debt / op. profit

-21.22

-8.04

-84.42

772.52

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-71.5

-72.77

-68.39

-70.02

Employee costs

-15.26

-12.4

-11.21

-9.89

Other costs

-21.14

-23.88

-21.67

-19.97

CLC Industries : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR CLC Industries Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.