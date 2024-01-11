Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-38.54
-2.3
-12.29
-20.28
Op profit growth
-46.27
584.71
-1,179.1
-98.64
EBIT growth
-979.4
-65.16
-520.13
-94.17
Net profit growth
-62.66
195.15
22.1
203.31
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-7.91
-9.05
-1.29
0.1
EBIT margin
10.11
-0.7
-1.98
0.41
Net profit margin
-24.06
-39.61
-13.11
-9.41
RoCE
-97.48
-2.98
-3.32
0.74
RoNW
3.9
14.36
7.84
8.58
RoA
57.99
-41.76
-5.5
-4.23
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-14.03
-35.99
-13.3
-11.24
Book value per share
-87.71
-76.84
-43.04
-31.34
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.3
-0.09
-0.23
-0.3
P/B
-0.04
-0.04
-0.07
-0.11
EV/EBIDTA
14.28
71.6
-798.88
40.77
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
1.51
0
0
0.69
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
18
19.6
18.07
13.47
Inventory days
30.03
23.58
24.95
33.78
Creditor days
-64.15
-44.33
-60.77
-64.97
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.5
0.08
0.17
-0.04
Net debt / equity
-1.02
-0.82
-2.25
-2.62
Net debt / op. profit
-21.22
-8.04
-84.42
772.52
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-71.5
-72.77
-68.39
-70.02
Employee costs
-15.26
-12.4
-11.21
-9.89
Other costs
-21.14
-23.88
-21.67
-19.97
No Record Found
