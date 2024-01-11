Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
245.16
480.29
780.51
799.07
yoy growth (%)
-48.95
-38.46
-2.32
-10.33
Raw materials
-154
-343.04
-567.97
-546.23
As % of sales
62.81
71.42
72.76
68.35
Employee costs
-64.14
-73.24
-92.79
-83.9
As % of sales
26.16
15.24
11.88
10.49
Other costs
-85.3
-102.93
-184.5
-170.74
As % of sales (Other Cost)
34.79
21.43
23.63
21.36
Operating profit
-58.27
-38.92
-64.75
-1.8
OPM
-23.77
-8.1
-8.29
-0.22
Depreciation
-10.01
-10.55
-10.91
-11.24
Interest expense
-4.4
-8.74
-50.84
-77
Other income
46.34
12.17
79.04
9.15
Profit before tax
-26.35
-46.04
-47.47
-80.91
Taxes
0
0.44
0
0
Tax rate
0
-0.95
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-26.35
-45.6
-47.47
-80.91
Exceptional items
5.16
-122.03
-20.99
0
Net profit
-21.19
-167.64
-68.46
-80.91
yoy growth (%)
-87.35
144.84
-15.37
28.85
NPM
-8.64
-34.9
-8.77
-10.12
