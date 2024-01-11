iifl-logo
CLC Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

245.16

480.29

780.51

799.07

yoy growth (%)

-48.95

-38.46

-2.32

-10.33

Raw materials

-154

-343.04

-567.97

-546.23

As % of sales

62.81

71.42

72.76

68.35

Employee costs

-64.14

-73.24

-92.79

-83.9

As % of sales

26.16

15.24

11.88

10.49

Other costs

-85.3

-102.93

-184.5

-170.74

As % of sales (Other Cost)

34.79

21.43

23.63

21.36

Operating profit

-58.27

-38.92

-64.75

-1.8

OPM

-23.77

-8.1

-8.29

-0.22

Depreciation

-10.01

-10.55

-10.91

-11.24

Interest expense

-4.4

-8.74

-50.84

-77

Other income

46.34

12.17

79.04

9.15

Profit before tax

-26.35

-46.04

-47.47

-80.91

Taxes

0

0.44

0

0

Tax rate

0

-0.95

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-26.35

-45.6

-47.47

-80.91

Exceptional items

5.16

-122.03

-20.99

0

Net profit

-21.19

-167.64

-68.46

-80.91

yoy growth (%)

-87.35

144.84

-15.37

28.85

NPM

-8.64

-34.9

-8.77

-10.12

