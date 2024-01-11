CLC Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-26.35
-46.04
-47.47
-80.91
Depreciation
-10.01
-10.55
-10.91
-11.24
Tax paid
0
0.44
0
0
Working capital
-19.33
-24.74
-73.32
66.85
Other operating items
Operating
-55.7
-80.9
-131.7
-25.3
Capital expenditure
-2.82
-11.38
-3.91
1.63
Free cash flow
-58.52
-92.28
-135.62
-23.66
Equity raised
-1,065.46
-715.62
-575.38
-413.55
Investing
-0.01
-20.45
-57.03
0
Financing
43.38
-369.24
-17.19
123.13
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-1,080.61
-1,197.59
-785.23
-314.09
