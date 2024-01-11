iifl-logo
CLC Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2.8
(1.82%)
Jan 11, 2024

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-26.35

-46.04

-47.47

-80.91

Depreciation

-10.01

-10.55

-10.91

-11.24

Tax paid

0

0.44

0

0

Working capital

-19.33

-24.74

-73.32

66.85

Other operating items

Operating

-55.7

-80.9

-131.7

-25.3

Capital expenditure

-2.82

-11.38

-3.91

1.63

Free cash flow

-58.52

-92.28

-135.62

-23.66

Equity raised

-1,065.46

-715.62

-575.38

-413.55

Investing

-0.01

-20.45

-57.03

0

Financing

43.38

-369.24

-17.19

123.13

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-1,080.61

-1,197.59

-785.23

-314.09

