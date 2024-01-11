CLC Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
10.39
89.77
89.77
89.77
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
45.84
-638.06
-627.12
-559.55
Net Worth
56.23
-548.29
-537.35
-469.78
Minority Interest
Debt
34.93
535.5
535.5
521.97
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
91.16
-12.78
-1.85
52.19
Fixed Assets
48.44
115.09
124.1
152.88
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.01
0.01
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
36.88
-129.77
-127.91
-101.83
Inventories
0
4.66
4.66
5.51
Inventory Days
8.2
Sundry Debtors
0
9.15
9.15
5.76
Debtor Days
8.57
Other Current Assets
41.46
72.25
72.07
78.84
Sundry Creditors
-2.43
-69.24
-69.24
-60.06
Creditor Days
89.41
Other Current Liabilities
-2.15
-146.59
-144.55
-131.88
Cash
5.84
1.89
1.97
1.13
Total Assets
91.17
-12.78
-1.82
52.18
