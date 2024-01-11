iifl-logo
iifl-logo

CLC Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

2.8
(1.82%)
Jan 11, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR CLC Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2019

Equity Capital

10.39

89.77

89.77

89.77

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

45.84

-638.06

-627.12

-559.55

Net Worth

56.23

-548.29

-537.35

-469.78

Minority Interest

Debt

34.93

535.5

535.5

521.97

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

91.16

-12.78

-1.85

52.19

Fixed Assets

48.44

115.09

124.1

152.88

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.01

0.01

0.01

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

36.88

-129.77

-127.91

-101.83

Inventories

0

4.66

4.66

5.51

Inventory Days

8.2

Sundry Debtors

0

9.15

9.15

5.76

Debtor Days

8.57

Other Current Assets

41.46

72.25

72.07

78.84

Sundry Creditors

-2.43

-69.24

-69.24

-60.06

Creditor Days

89.41

Other Current Liabilities

-2.15

-146.59

-144.55

-131.88

Cash

5.84

1.89

1.97

1.13

Total Assets

91.17

-12.78

-1.82

52.18

CLC Industries : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR CLC Industries Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.