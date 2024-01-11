BOARDS REPORT

Members may kindly note that till 12th May 2023, your Company was under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process ("CIRP") and the affairs of the Company were vested with the ERP. On 12th May 2023, the Honble National Company Law Tribunal, New Delhi Bench ("NCLT"), approved the Resolution Plan submitted by the consortium of Manjeet Cotton Private Limited and Vitthal Corporation Limited prepared in accordance with the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

Thereafter, the Implementation & Monitoring Committee (IMC) was formed for implementation of the aforesaid Resolution Plan and pending for dissolution and the new Board was constituted on 31st August 2023 and subsequently formed various committee in the Board meeting held on 9th October 2023 as per applicable law.

SUCCESSFUL IMPLEMENTATION OF RESOLUTION PLAN:

Upon successful implementation of the Resolution Plan, the following activities have been made in the Company:

a. Reconstitution of the Board of Directors of the Company and its Committees;

b. Slump-sale of Companys units located at Butibori, Pithampur and Solapur;

c. Reduction and extinguishment of Share Capital of the Company, detailed in Note No: 14 to standalone financial statements;

d. Allotment of securities;

EFFECTS OF IMPLEMENTATION OF RESOLUTION PLAN:

Your Company has become a subsidiary of Manjeet Cotton Private Limited, CIN- U00171MH2005PTC246580, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-431003, Maharashtra with effect from 27th December, 2023.

FUTURE OUTLOOK:

With the implementation of the Resolution Plan, your Company is hopeful and confident of accomplishing improved sales and EBIDTA over period of time.

As of now, your company is under revamping situation after CIRP period. Although, your Directors/Management are committed to start commercial production very soon.

1. STANDALONE FINANCIAL RESULTS:

Highlights of Financial Results for the year are as under:

( Rs. in lakhs except EPS)

Particulars 2023-24 2022-23 Revenue from operation - - Other Income 789.34 0.63 Profit /(Loss) before finance cost, depreciation and amortization -1,944.94 -193.69 Finance cost 370.72 - Profit/(Loss) before depreciation and amortization -2,315.66 -193.69 Depreciation and amortization 1,001.72 900.73 Profit/(Loss) before tax -3,317.39 -1,094.42 Tax Expenses 110.69 - Net Profit/(Loss) for the period -3,428.08 -1,094.42 EPS (Basic & Diluted) Rs. -4.97 -1.22

2. CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS:

During the year under review, there has been no material change in the nature of business of the Company.

3. STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIRS:

There were no business operations during the year under review as the Company is in the process of regularizing various statutory compliances including revamping the business operation of the Company. In view of this the turnover of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 was Nil. The Net Loss after tax stood at Rs. 3428.08 Lakhs as against Rs. 1,094.42 lakhs over last year.

4. DIVIDEND:

The Board of Directors does not recommend dividend for the Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024 in view of losses suffered by the Company for the year under review.

5. TRANSFER TO RESERVES:

During the year under review, no amount was proposed to be transferred to Reserves due to losses.

6. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS:

No material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company have occurred between the end of the Financial Year of the Company to which the financial statements relate and the date of the report.

7. SHARE CAPITAL:

As a part of the implementation of the Resolution Plan approved by the Honble NCLT under Section 30(6) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, vide its order dated 12th May 2023, the following changes have taken place in the share capital of your Company during the year under review:

Paid-up Share Capital

The Approved Resolution Plan provides for reduction of existing paid-up capital of the Corporate Debtor in the below mentioned manner:

• to extinguish the 100% shares of the erstwhile Promoter / Promoter group shareholders

• to reduce the paid-up share capital to the extent of 99% which was held by the public shareholders.

To give effect to the said capital reduction, Company has taken 2 steps as mentioned under:

• Firstly, Company has issued 98,74,932 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each to the new promoter i.e. Manjeet Cottton Private Limited along with its nominee on 27th December 2023.

• Secondly, alloted 5,19,748 new equity shares of Rs. 10/- each to the Public Shareholder as on the Record Date i.e. 12th January 2024.

Pursuant to the aforesaid action, the issued, subscribed and paid-up equity share capital of the Company shall stand as 1,03,94,680 equity shares of 10/-each fully paid-up which aggregate to paid-up capital of Rs. 10,39,46,800/- as 31st March 2024.

8. EMPLOYEE STOCK OPTION SCHEME (ESOS):

During the year under review, the Company has not bought back any of its securities/ not issued any sweat equity shares / not provided any Stock Option Scheme to its employees / not issued any equity shares with differential rights.

9. DEPOSITS:

During the year under review, your Company has not accepted/ renewed any public deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76A of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

10. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS UNDER SECTION 186 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013:

During the year under review, your company has not given any loans, guarantees or investments under Section 186 of the Act. Members may send their request through email to the Company for the inspection of Register maintained under Section 186 of the Act.

11. DETAILS OF POLICY DEVELOPED AND IMPLEMENTED ON CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY:

As the average net profit of the Company during previous three Financial Years is negative, the Company is not required to spend any amount for the CSR purpose during the year under review.

The policy on CSR as approved by the Board of Directors is also hosted on the website of the Company and can be accessed from web link: http://www.clcindia.com/disclosure.php#

12. ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEM:

The Company has in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. A report on the Internal Financial Controls under clause (i) of sub-section 3 of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 as given by the Statutory Auditors of the Company forms part of Independent Auditors Report on Standalone Financial Statements as Annexure A.

13. RISK MANAGEMENT:

The newly appointed Board of Directors at their meeting held on 9th October, 2023 has adopted the Risk Management Policy for the Company. The Audit Committee shall review the status of key risks and steps to be taken by the Company to mitigate such risks at regular intervals.

14. VIGIL MECHANISM/WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY:

Your Company has adopted a Vigil Mechanism/Whistle Blower Policy in terms of the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and the Listing Regulations, to provide a formal mechanism to the all directors, employees, business associates and other stakeholders which are a part of the business, ecosystem of the Company to report their genuine concerns and grievances about unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the Companys Code of Conduct or Ethics.

The policy provides adequate safeguards against victimization of the all directors, employees, business associates and other stakeholders who avail such mechanism and also provides for direct access to the Vigilance Officer and the Chairman of Audit Committee. The Audit Committee of the Board is entrusted with the responsibility to oversee the vigil mechanism.

During the year, no personnel was denied access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee. The Vigil Mechanism/Whistle Blower Policy is available on the website of the Company at http: //www.clcindia. com/disclosure .php

15. SUBSIDIARY / JOINT VENTURE / ASSOCIATE COMPANY:

The subsidiary, namely Amit Spinning Industries Limited (ASIL) has under gone CIRP, pursuant to which NCLT, Ahemdabad Bench approved the Resolution plan vide its order dated 31st July 2018. In view of this, entire share capital held in ASIL has become Nil.

Further, subsidiary, namely Spentex Netherlands B.V. has been transferred to erstwhile promoters of the Company in accordance with the relevant terms of the Resolution Plan approved by the Honble National Company Law Tribunal vide its order dated 12th May, 2023.

In view of above, the Company does not have any subsidiaries / joint venture / associate Company as on 31st March 2024 and the disclosure in Form AOC-1 shall not be applicable to the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24.

16. IMPLEMENTATION & MONITORING COMMITTEE (IMC):

On 12th May 2023 formed the IMC for implementing approved Resolution plan and Mr. Subhash Kumar Kundra, Erstwhile Resolution Professional is the Chairman of the Implementation and Monitoring Committee formed for implementing the approved Resolution plan.

17. CHANGE IN DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

Liable to retire by Rotation:

In accordance with the provisions of the Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. Sanchit Singh Rajpal, Managing Director of the Company, retires by rotation at the conclusion of the forthcoming Annual General Meeting and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment. The Board recommended his re-appointment for the consideration of the Members of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Appointment of Directors:

During the year under review, IMC appointed Mr. Bhupendra Singh Rajpal as an Additional Director of the Company w.e.f. 12th July 2023 and thereafter Board had been re-constituted on 31st August 2023 and appointed Mr. Sanchit Singh Rajpal as an Additional Director, Mr. Gautam Nandawat as an Additional Independent Director and Mrs. Satinder Kaaur, as an Additional Independent Woman Director.

The newly constituted Board of Directors as referred above at their first meeting held on 9th October 2023 have appointed Mr. Bhupendra Singh Rajpal as Chairman of the Company for the period of 5 years and Mr. Sanchit Singh Rajpal appointed as Managing Director of the Company for the period of 5 years, subject to approval of the members of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Subsequently, they had been regularized in the Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Cessation from Directorship:

During the year under review, as per Honble NCLT order dated 12th May 2023, all the existing directors i.e. Mukund Choudhary, Managing Director, Kapil Choudhary, Deputy Managing Director, Ms. Honey Deep Kaur, Independent Woman Director and Mohd. Asim, Independent Director of the Company, without any further action being required on the part of any Person, shall deemed to have resigned w.e.f order date from the Board of Directors of the Company.

Key Managerial Personnel:

Mr. Shrutisheel Jhanwar was appointed as Chief Financial officer of the Company with effect from 20th December 2023 on the basis of recommendation made by Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board of Director.

18. FORMAL ANNUAL EVALUATION:

The erstwhile Board of Directors of the Company were replaced by the new Board of Directors with effect from 31st August, 2023. The new Board was not evaluated during the year under review after re-constitution. The Company has put in place a policy containing, inter alia, the criteria for performance evaluation of the Board, its committees and individual Directors (including independent directors).

19. DISCLOSURE REQUIRED UNDER SECTION 134(3)(e) AND SECTION 178(3) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013:

The Board has on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, framed a policy for selection and appointment of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management and their remuneration. The Policy broadly lays down the guiding principles, philosophy and the basis for payment of remuneration to Executive and Non-Executive Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management. The policy also provides the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and Independence of Director and criteria for appointment and removal of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel/Senior Management and performance evaluation which are considered by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee / Board of Directors.

The terms and conditions of appointment of Independent Director stipulates the manner of appointment, role & functions, duties, relevant provisions of section 149, 150 and 152 of the Act and ‘Guidelines for Professional Conduct pursuant to Schedule IV to the Act and are forming part of appointment letter.

The policy is available on the website of the Company at http://www.clcindia.com/disclosure.php

20. FAMILIARIZATION PROGRAM FOR THE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

In compliance with the requirements of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has put in place a familiarization programme for the Independent Directors to familiarize them with their role, rights and responsibility as Directors, the working of the Company, nature of the industry in which the Company operates, business model etc. The details of the familiarization programme are explained in the Corporate Governance Report and policy was disclosed on the Companys website at http://www.clcindia.com/disclosure.php

21. STATEMENT ON DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

The Company has received the necessary declaration from each independent director who are part of re-constituted Board confirming that he/she meets the criteria of independence as laid out in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the schedules, rules made thereunder and Regulation 16(1) (b) of the Listing Regulations.

22. BOARD AND COMMITTEES MEETINGS:

A calendar of Meetings is prepared and circulated in advance to the Directors. During the year under review, 7 meetings of the Board were held. The details of the Board and Committee meetings are provided in the Corporate Governance Report forming part of this Report.

23. COMMITTEES OF BOARD:

With an objective of strengthen the governance standards and to comply with the applicable statutory provisions, the Board has constituted various committees with effect from 9th October, 2023. Details of such committees constituted by the Board are given in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of this Annual Report.

24. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to Section 134(3) (c) of the Act, the Board of Directors to the best of its knowledge and ability confirm that:

(a) in preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed.

(b) they have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the Financial Year and of the Profit and Loss of the Company for that period.

(c) they have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act, for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

(d) they have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis.

(e) they have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and such internal financial controls are adequate and operating effectively.

(f) the directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

25. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES:

The Board of Directors of the Company, acting upon the recommendation of its Audit Committee of Directors, has approved the policy and procedures with regard to Related Party Transactions for reviewing, approving and ratifying Related Party transactions and in providing disclosures with respect to the above transactions, as required under the Companies Act, 2013, SEBI (Listing Obligations Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations") as amended from time to time and other applicable provisions, rules and regulations made thereunder.

All related party contracts/arrangements/ transactions that were entered into during the financial year were on an arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of business. All Related Party Transactions are placed before the Audit Committee for approval. Prior omnibus approval of the Audit Committee was obtained for the transactions which are of a foreseen and repetitive nature. The statement of transactions entered into pursuant to the omnibus approval so granted is placed before the Audit Committee for approval on a quarterly basis. Accordingly, transactions are being reported in Form AOC-2 in terms of Section 134 of the Act read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules,2014. is Annexure ‘A, The details of the transactions with Related Parties are provided in the Note no-38 of the Standalone financial statements in accordance with the Accounting Standards.

The updated policy on Related Party Transactions as approved by the Board is uploaded on the Companys website, the weblink of which is as under: http://www.clcindia.com/disclosure.php

26. SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS IMPACTING THE GOING CONCERNS STATUS AND COMPANYS OPERATIONS IN FUTURE:

During the Company was under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process ("CIRP") since 3rd January, 2020 till 12th May 2023. On this day the Honble National Company Law Tribunal ("NCLT"), Principal Bench, New Delhi passed an order and approved the Resolution plan submitted by Manjeet Cotton Private Limited & Vitthal Corporation Limited in consortium ("Resolution Applicants") as approved by the Committee of Creditors with the requisite majority as per Section 30(4) of the IBC in accordance with Section 30(6) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code ("IBC").

Except above, no other significant or material orders were passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals impacting the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

27. AUDITORS AND THEIR REPORTS:

Statutory Auditor

In terms of provisions of Companies Act 2013 read with Companies (Audit & Auditors) Rules 2014 M/s. Ashok R. Majethia & Co., Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 127769W), have been appointed as Statutory Auditors for the first term of 5 consecutive years by the shareholders with effect from the conclusion of 31st Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of 36th Annual General Meeting.

There are no cases of fraud detected and reported by the Auditor under Section 143(12) during the Financial Year. The auditors have not reported any fraud during the year and hence information under Section 134(3) (ca) may be treated as NIL.

During the Financial Year under review, there are qualifications made by the Statutory Auditor on the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company.

BOARDS EXPLANATION OR COMMENTS ON QUALIFICATIONS MADE BY THE AUDITOR IN HIS REPORT ARE AS UNDER:

a. No provision is made in respect of Security Deposit Rs.124.19 Lakhs, Balance with Government Authorities Rs.3908.20 Lakhs considered doubtful of recovery in absence of adequate details and liability in respect of gratuity and compensated absences for which liability has not been ascertained.

We are trying to get relevant details from old software through RP office, so we can recover the money. Further there will not be any financial impact, if we will not be in position to recover the same will be adjusted over a period of time out of Capital Reserve.

b. The details in respect of Income tax refund receivable of Rs.113.21 Lakhs, and Balances with Government Authorities of Rs.5402.98 Lakhs are not available with the company-

We shall explore to get the money. Further there will not be any financial impact, if we will not be in position to recover the same will be adjusted over a period of time out of Capital Reserve.

c. The company has written off cash balance of Rs.40.62 Lakhs in the books of account on the plea of the present management that the same is not handed over to the new management-

As we have not received such cash balance at the time of getting hand over, therefore write off. As such there is no financial impact.

d. The fixed deposits receipts of Rs.340.51 Lakhs were not found on record and no confirmation was made available for Rs.8.68 lakhs from the bank

- Fixed deposit receipt lying with RP, as he is responsible for making payment, we shall get copies from them. As such there is no financial impact.

e. The balances of Trade Receivable, bank balances including fixed deposits, Trade Payable, Unsecured Loans, Employees, current and non-current Loans and Advances, and Liabilities are subject to confirmations and reconciliation

-We dont have address, but still try to get address from Software through RP office, and through Bank in case of Fixed deposit. Further, we have reconciliation with them but no written confirmation. Further there will not be any financial impact, if we will not be in position to recover the same will be adjusted over a period of time out of Capital Reserve.

Cost Auditor

As per the provisions of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 framed thereunder, the maintenance of Cost records and appointment of Cost Auditor is not applicable to the Company during the year under review.

Secretarial Auditor

Mr. Ajit Kumar (CP No. 10990), Practicing Company Secretary was appointed as a Secretarial Auditor of the Company as per Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the Financial Year 2023-24. The Secretarial Audit Report is annexed herewith as Annexure ‘B and this Report is self-explanatory and requires no comments.

28. ENHANCING SHAREHOLDERS VALUE:

The Company is committed to creating value for its other stakeholders by ensuring that its positively impact the socio-economic and environmental dimensions and contribute to sustainable growth and development.

29. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT:

The Corporate Governance Report and Management Discussion & Analysis, which form part of this Report, together with the Certificate from the Practicing Company Secretary of the Company regarding compliance of conditions of Corporate Governance as stipulated in Schedule V of Regulation 34(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and the declaration by the Chairman regarding affirmations for compliance with the Companys Code of Conduct are annexed to this report as Annexure ‘C to F.

30. SECRETARIAL STANDARDS:

During the year under review, the Company has complied with the provisions of Secretarial Standard-1 and Secretarial Standard - 2 issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

31. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

No business activity has been carried out during the year under review: -

A. Conservation of Energy

As there were no transaction during the period under review as plant was under repair and maintenance.

B. Technology Absorption:

As there were no transaction during the period under review as plant was under repair and maintenance.

C. Foreign Exchange Earning and Outgoing

There were no foreign exchange earnings and outgo during the Financial Year as per the audited financial statements.

32. ANNUAL RETURN:

A copy of Annual Return as provided under section 92(3) and section 134(3)(a) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) is made available on the website of the Company and can be accessed at http://www.clcindia.com/disclosure.php

33. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

Disclosures pertaining to remuneration and other details as required pursuant to Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1)/ (2)/(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is not applicable to the Company during the period under review.

34. DISCLOSURE UNDER SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION & REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013:

The Company has adopted a policy on prevention, prohibition and redressal of sexual harassment at workplace in line with the provisions of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder. The aim of the policy is to provide protection to women employees at the workplace and prevent and redress complaints of sexual harassment and for matters connected or incidental thereto, with the objective of providing a safe working environment, where women employees feel secure.

All women employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under the said policy.

Your Company has complied with provisions relating to the constitution of Internal Complaints Committee under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, to redress complaints received on sexual harassment.

No complaint was pending at the beginning of the year and none was received during the year.

35. LISTING:

Your Companys shares were listed on BSE Limited (BSE) and National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE), however trading was suspended due to procedural reasons.

36. GENERAL:

The Board of Directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following matters as there were no transactions or applicability pertaining to these matters during the year under review:

a. Payment of remuneration or commission from any of its holding or subsidiary companies to the Managing Director/ Whole Time Director of the Company.

b. Voting rights which are not directly exercised by the employees in respect of shares for the subscription/ purchase of which loan was given by the Company (as there is no scheme pursuant to which such persons can beneficially hold shares as envisaged under section 67(3)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013).

c. Details of any application filed for corporate insolvency under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

d. One time settlement of loan obtained from the banks or financial institutions.

