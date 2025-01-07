Board approved the Shifting of Registered office from State of National Capital Territory of New Delhi to State of Maharashtra along with alterations in the Clause II of the Memorandum of Association (the MOA) of the Company. Further, pursuant to the applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Company has informed that : (a) Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the company will be held on Tuesday, 28th January, 2025 at 3:00 P.M. (1ST) through Video conferencing, deemed venue is A-60, Okhla INDL Area Phase II, New Delhi, India, 110020; (b) The Company has provided the facility to vote by electronic means (e-voting) on all resolutions as set out in notice of EGM to those members, who are holding shares either in physical or in electronic form as on the cut-off date i.e. 21st January, 2025. The remote evoting will commence at 9:00a.m. (1ST) on Saturday, 25th January, 2025 and end at 5:00p.m. (1ST) on Monday, 27th January, 2025; (c) Notice of EGM will be sent to the shareholders through permitted mode; (d) Approved Appointment of Ajit Kumar & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary as Scrutinizer for E-Voting Process for AGM; (e) Based on the recommendation of Audit Committee, the Board has considered, and approved the limits of proposed material Related Party Transactions with Manjeet Cotton Private Limited(Holding Company) for the financial year 2025-26 The company has published the Notice of EGM in the Newspaper. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/01/2025) Outcome of EGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/01/2025) We have enclosed with minutes of EGM held on 28th January, 2025 of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.02.2025)