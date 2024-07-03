iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Nagreeka Exports Ltd Share Price

36.01
(-2.07%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:50:03 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open38
  • Day's High38.44
  • 52 Wk High58.75
  • Prev. Close36.77
  • Day's Low36.01
  • 52 Wk Low 27.75
  • Turnover (lac)3.06
  • P/E22.38
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value47.81
  • EPS1.65
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)112.53
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Nagreeka Exports Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

38

Prev. Close

36.77

Turnover(Lac.)

3.06

Day's High

38.44

Day's Low

36.01

52 Week's High

58.75

52 Week's Low

27.75

Book Value

47.81

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

112.53

P/E

22.38

EPS

1.65

Divi. Yield

0

Nagreeka Exports Ltd Corporate Action

3 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 May, 2024

arrow

18 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Nagreeka Exports Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Nagreeka Exports Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:29 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 57.31%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 57.31%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 42.67%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Nagreeka Exports Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.63

6.26

6.26

6.26

Preference Capital

0

2.5

2.5

2.5

Reserves

131.26

104.8

102.87

94.54

Net Worth

146.89

113.56

111.63

103.3

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

385.01

472.31

547.44

613.88

yoy growth (%)

-18.48

-13.72

-10.82

24.71

Raw materials

-297.44

-366.17

-436.56

-496.76

As % of sales

77.25

77.52

79.74

80.92

Employee costs

-24.7

-26.25

-24.13

-24.12

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-13.69

1.07

3.31

3.35

Depreciation

-7.21

-7.16

-6.76

-6.7

Tax paid

5.37

-0.38

-0.91

-2.35

Working capital

28.32

17.86

-5.01

-5.13

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-18.48

-13.72

-10.82

24.71

Op profit growth

-59.1

-19.67

-1.83

7.5

EBIT growth

-97.72

-13.21

7.4

6.8

Net profit growth

-1,315.86

-71.4

140.57

-60.8

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2006Mar-2005

Gross Sales

175.55

123.25

Excise Duty

0

0.9

Net Sales

175.55

122.35

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

30.36

0.69

View Annually Results

Nagreeka Exports Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Nagreeka Exports Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Sushil Patwari

Managing Director

Sunil Patwari

Whole-time Director

Mahendra Patwari

Independent Director

Surabhi Sanganeria

Whole-time Director

Debabrata Das Choudhary

Independent Director

Tushar Jhunjhunwala

Independent Director

Pawan Kishore Harlalka

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jyoti Sinha Banerjee

Independent Director

Amitava Mazumdar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Nagreeka Exports Ltd

Summary

Nagreeka embarked on its journey in 1953 with modest trading operations under Mr. I. L. Patwari and his family. Following nearly six decades of experience; the Company built a reputation in over 40 countries and today; it has emerged as a leading manufacturer and exporter of plastic-coated aluminium and steel tapes and laminates, yarns, textiles, cotton along with aluminium and plastic containers.In 1953, Shri Ishwarlal Patwari, the genesis of Nagreeka, entered the textile business at Kolkatta. Initially, the Company dealt primarily with cotton yarn and within a decade, Nagreeka Exports, became a renowned name for yarn exports across the globe. This spearheaded a new office in Mumbai and by 1995, a state-of-the-art Spinning Plant was established at Kolhapur.Incorporated in Mar.89, Nagreeka Exports Ltd (NEL) was started to set up a 100% export-oriented spinning unit for cotton yarn. This unit has an installed capacity of 26208 spindles in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra. Nagreeka Exports are a well-diversified conglomerate with core operations in the manufacturing and exporting of yarns, textiles, cotton and aluminium products.Nagreeka started commercial production in Mar.95, after a delay of 6 months, which was caused by the delay in the delivery of machinery by the manufacturers, for which the Company came out with a Rs 13.99-cr public issue at a premium of Rs 20, in Jan.94. NEL signed a MoU with Globex Pvt Ltd to market cotton yarn in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Ph
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Nagreeka Exports Ltd share price today?

The Nagreeka Exports Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹36.01 today.

What is the Market Cap of Nagreeka Exports Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nagreeka Exports Ltd is ₹112.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Nagreeka Exports Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Nagreeka Exports Ltd is 22.38 and 0.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Nagreeka Exports Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nagreeka Exports Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nagreeka Exports Ltd is ₹27.75 and ₹58.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Nagreeka Exports Ltd?

Nagreeka Exports Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.93%, 3 Years at 18.00%, 1 Year at 4.88%, 6 Month at 5.54%, 3 Month at -6.89% and 1 Month at -2.44%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Nagreeka Exports Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Nagreeka Exports Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 57.32 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 42.68 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Nagreeka Exports Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.