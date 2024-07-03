SectorTextiles
Open₹38
Prev. Close₹36.77
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.06
Day's High₹38.44
Day's Low₹36.01
52 Week's High₹58.75
52 Week's Low₹27.75
Book Value₹47.81
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)112.53
P/E22.38
EPS1.65
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.63
6.26
6.26
6.26
Preference Capital
0
2.5
2.5
2.5
Reserves
131.26
104.8
102.87
94.54
Net Worth
146.89
113.56
111.63
103.3
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
385.01
472.31
547.44
613.88
yoy growth (%)
-18.48
-13.72
-10.82
24.71
Raw materials
-297.44
-366.17
-436.56
-496.76
As % of sales
77.25
77.52
79.74
80.92
Employee costs
-24.7
-26.25
-24.13
-24.12
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-13.69
1.07
3.31
3.35
Depreciation
-7.21
-7.16
-6.76
-6.7
Tax paid
5.37
-0.38
-0.91
-2.35
Working capital
28.32
17.86
-5.01
-5.13
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-18.48
-13.72
-10.82
24.71
Op profit growth
-59.1
-19.67
-1.83
7.5
EBIT growth
-97.72
-13.21
7.4
6.8
Net profit growth
-1,315.86
-71.4
140.57
-60.8
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2006
|Mar-2005
Gross Sales
175.55
123.25
Excise Duty
0
0.9
Net Sales
175.55
122.35
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
30.36
0.69
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Sushil Patwari
Managing Director
Sunil Patwari
Whole-time Director
Mahendra Patwari
Independent Director
Surabhi Sanganeria
Whole-time Director
Debabrata Das Choudhary
Independent Director
Tushar Jhunjhunwala
Independent Director
Pawan Kishore Harlalka
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jyoti Sinha Banerjee
Independent Director
Amitava Mazumdar
Reports by Nagreeka Exports Ltd
Summary
Nagreeka embarked on its journey in 1953 with modest trading operations under Mr. I. L. Patwari and his family. Following nearly six decades of experience; the Company built a reputation in over 40 countries and today; it has emerged as a leading manufacturer and exporter of plastic-coated aluminium and steel tapes and laminates, yarns, textiles, cotton along with aluminium and plastic containers.In 1953, Shri Ishwarlal Patwari, the genesis of Nagreeka, entered the textile business at Kolkatta. Initially, the Company dealt primarily with cotton yarn and within a decade, Nagreeka Exports, became a renowned name for yarn exports across the globe. This spearheaded a new office in Mumbai and by 1995, a state-of-the-art Spinning Plant was established at Kolhapur.Incorporated in Mar.89, Nagreeka Exports Ltd (NEL) was started to set up a 100% export-oriented spinning unit for cotton yarn. This unit has an installed capacity of 26208 spindles in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra. Nagreeka Exports are a well-diversified conglomerate with core operations in the manufacturing and exporting of yarns, textiles, cotton and aluminium products.Nagreeka started commercial production in Mar.95, after a delay of 6 months, which was caused by the delay in the delivery of machinery by the manufacturers, for which the Company came out with a Rs 13.99-cr public issue at a premium of Rs 20, in Jan.94. NEL signed a MoU with Globex Pvt Ltd to market cotton yarn in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Ph
Read More
The Nagreeka Exports Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹36.01 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nagreeka Exports Ltd is ₹112.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Nagreeka Exports Ltd is 22.38 and 0.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nagreeka Exports Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nagreeka Exports Ltd is ₹27.75 and ₹58.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Nagreeka Exports Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.93%, 3 Years at 18.00%, 1 Year at 4.88%, 6 Month at 5.54%, 3 Month at -6.89% and 1 Month at -2.44%.
