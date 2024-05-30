iifl-logo-icon 1
Nagreeka Exports Ltd AGM

35.79
(1.85%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:24:35 PM

Nagreeka Exports CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM18 Sep 202430 May 2024
Decided to convene the 35 Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 18 September,2024 at 11.30 a.m. at the registered office of the Company. In pursuance of provisions of Regulation 42 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 30.05.2024 have fixed the record date as 10th September, 2024 for the purpose of upcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.06.2024) Book Closure Revised (As Per BSE Bulletin dated on 27.08.2024) Brief Proceeding of 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Wednesday, 18th September, 2024 at 11:30 AM through VC/OAVM. Scrutinizer report for 30th AGM of Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Limited for the FY 2023-2024 held on 17th September, 2024 at 11:30am. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.09.2024)

