Nagreeka Exports Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.63
6.26
6.26
6.26
Preference Capital
0
2.5
2.5
2.5
Reserves
131.26
104.8
102.87
94.54
Net Worth
146.89
113.56
111.63
103.3
Minority Interest
Debt
165.76
177.98
188.1
205.1
Deferred Tax Liability Net
16.33
16.98
19.55
20.66
Total Liabilities
328.98
308.52
319.28
329.06
Fixed Assets
99
106.99
114.13
118.03
Intangible Assets
Investments
9.41
9.18
10.96
7.57
Deferred Tax Asset Net
7.19
6.31
6.25
9.18
Networking Capital
210.41
184.11
184.95
188.81
Inventories
134.68
123.27
114.89
92.4
Inventory Days
87.59
Sundry Debtors
15.41
21.65
17.82
22.27
Debtor Days
21.11
Other Current Assets
85.58
66.32
85.25
106.15
Sundry Creditors
-4.38
-4.82
-11.36
-11.02
Creditor Days
10.44
Other Current Liabilities
-20.88
-22.31
-21.65
-20.99
Cash
2.98
1.92
2.97
5.46
Total Assets
328.99
308.51
319.26
329.05
