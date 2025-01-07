iifl-logo-icon 1
Nagreeka Exports Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

37.76
(4.71%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

385.01

472.31

547.44

613.88

yoy growth (%)

-18.48

-13.72

-10.82

24.71

Raw materials

-297.44

-366.17

-436.56

-496.76

As % of sales

77.25

77.52

79.74

80.92

Employee costs

-24.7

-26.25

-24.13

-24.12

As % of sales

6.41

5.55

4.4

3.92

Other costs

-55.6

-62.14

-64.65

-70.5

As % of sales (Other Cost)

14.44

13.15

11.81

11.48

Operating profit

7.25

17.74

22.08

22.5

OPM

1.88

3.75

4.03

3.66

Depreciation

-7.21

-7.16

-6.76

-6.7

Interest expense

-14.04

-14.06

-14.13

-12.88

Other income

0.3

4.56

2.12

0.45

Profit before tax

-13.69

1.07

3.31

3.35

Taxes

5.37

-0.38

-0.91

-2.35

Tax rate

-39.23

-36.18

-27.7

-70.31

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-8.32

0.68

2.39

0.99

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-8.32

0.68

2.39

0.99

yoy growth (%)

-1,315.86

-71.4

140.57

-60.8

NPM

-2.16

0.14

0.43

0.16

