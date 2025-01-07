Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
385.01
472.31
547.44
613.88
yoy growth (%)
-18.48
-13.72
-10.82
24.71
Raw materials
-297.44
-366.17
-436.56
-496.76
As % of sales
77.25
77.52
79.74
80.92
Employee costs
-24.7
-26.25
-24.13
-24.12
As % of sales
6.41
5.55
4.4
3.92
Other costs
-55.6
-62.14
-64.65
-70.5
As % of sales (Other Cost)
14.44
13.15
11.81
11.48
Operating profit
7.25
17.74
22.08
22.5
OPM
1.88
3.75
4.03
3.66
Depreciation
-7.21
-7.16
-6.76
-6.7
Interest expense
-14.04
-14.06
-14.13
-12.88
Other income
0.3
4.56
2.12
0.45
Profit before tax
-13.69
1.07
3.31
3.35
Taxes
5.37
-0.38
-0.91
-2.35
Tax rate
-39.23
-36.18
-27.7
-70.31
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-8.32
0.68
2.39
0.99
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-8.32
0.68
2.39
0.99
yoy growth (%)
-1,315.86
-71.4
140.57
-60.8
NPM
-2.16
0.14
0.43
0.16
