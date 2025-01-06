Nagreeka Exports Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-13.69
1.07
3.31
3.35
Depreciation
-7.21
-7.16
-6.76
-6.7
Tax paid
5.37
-0.38
-0.91
-2.35
Working capital
28.32
17.86
-5.01
-5.13
Other operating items
Operating
12.78
11.37
-9.39
-10.84
Capital expenditure
-1
4.31
6.96
10.06
Free cash flow
11.78
15.69
-2.43
-0.78
Equity raised
203.08
206.82
204.13
190.64
Investing
-0.1
-11.91
1.04
0.64
Financing
68.91
36.31
30.87
-5.7
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
283.66
246.92
233.61
184.8
