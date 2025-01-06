iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Nagreeka Exports Ltd Cash Flow Statement

36.06
(-1.93%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:14 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Nagreeka Exports Ltd

Nagreeka Exports FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-13.69

1.07

3.31

3.35

Depreciation

-7.21

-7.16

-6.76

-6.7

Tax paid

5.37

-0.38

-0.91

-2.35

Working capital

28.32

17.86

-5.01

-5.13

Other operating items

Operating

12.78

11.37

-9.39

-10.84

Capital expenditure

-1

4.31

6.96

10.06

Free cash flow

11.78

15.69

-2.43

-0.78

Equity raised

203.08

206.82

204.13

190.64

Investing

-0.1

-11.91

1.04

0.64

Financing

68.91

36.31

30.87

-5.7

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

283.66

246.92

233.61

184.8

Nagreeka Exports : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Nagreeka Exports Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.