|NAGREEKA EXPORTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2024. Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|NAGREEKA EXPORTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting of the Company to be held on 13.08.2024 for considering unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. Board Meeting of the Company was conducted on13th June, 2024 for approving the unaudited financials Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June,2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)
|NAGREEKA EXPORTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 that the meeting of Board of Directors will be held on Thursday 30th day of May 2024 at 04.45 pm at the registered office of the Company to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. Pursuant to Reg 30 and 33 of LODR Regulations, we are hereby submitting outcome of Board meeting held today to consider and approve audited financial statements for 31.03.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) In pursuance of provisions of Regulation 42 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 30.05.2024 have fixed the record date as 10th September, 2024 for the purpose of upcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.06.2024)
|NAGREEKA EXPORTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday the 13th day of February 2024 at 04.30pm at registered office of the Company. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI( Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. 13/02/2024 approved the unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31/12/2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)
