Nagreeka Exports Ltd Summary

Nagreeka embarked on its journey in 1953 with modest trading operations under Mr. I. L. Patwari and his family. Following nearly six decades of experience; the Company built a reputation in over 40 countries and today; it has emerged as a leading manufacturer and exporter of plastic-coated aluminium and steel tapes and laminates, yarns, textiles, cotton along with aluminium and plastic containers.In 1953, Shri Ishwarlal Patwari, the genesis of Nagreeka, entered the textile business at Kolkatta. Initially, the Company dealt primarily with cotton yarn and within a decade, Nagreeka Exports, became a renowned name for yarn exports across the globe. This spearheaded a new office in Mumbai and by 1995, a state-of-the-art Spinning Plant was established at Kolhapur.Incorporated in Mar.89, Nagreeka Exports Ltd (NEL) was started to set up a 100% export-oriented spinning unit for cotton yarn. This unit has an installed capacity of 26208 spindles in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra. Nagreeka Exports are a well-diversified conglomerate with core operations in the manufacturing and exporting of yarns, textiles, cotton and aluminium products.Nagreeka started commercial production in Mar.95, after a delay of 6 months, which was caused by the delay in the delivery of machinery by the manufacturers, for which the Company came out with a Rs 13.99-cr public issue at a premium of Rs 20, in Jan.94. NEL signed a MoU with Globex Pvt Ltd to market cotton yarn in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, etc.By 2010, the Company had seen a large-scale expansion which included the upgrading machines and the establishment of a yarn dyeing unit. The Group was made a leading manufacturer and exporter of aluminum foil containers, plastic containers, and kitchen rolls, under its brand Alufo. Other industries that the Group forayed into includes financial industries, real estate industries, hydrocarbons, and renewable energy.