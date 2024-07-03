SectorTextiles
Open₹278.35
Prev. Close₹283.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.42
Day's High₹286.9
Day's Low₹278.35
52 Week's High₹357
52 Week's Low₹251.35
Book Value₹159.94
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)149.16
P/E21.9
EPS12.94
Divi. Yield0.35
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.33
5.33
5.33
5.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
74.44
68.85
51.91
32.69
Net Worth
79.77
74.18
57.24
38.02
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
230.12
121.84
106.81
121.4
yoy growth (%)
88.86
14.06
-12.01
21.09
Raw materials
-181.56
-84.97
-72.98
-86.48
As % of sales
78.89
69.74
68.32
71.23
Employee costs
-6.34
-6.71
-5.9
-5.49
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
7.75
1.89
2.2
2.77
Depreciation
-2.65
-2.64
-3.73
-3.63
Tax paid
-1.55
-0.72
-0.07
0.56
Working capital
40.83
-4.49
6.07
8.59
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
88.86
14.06
-12.01
21.09
Op profit growth
72.79
-8.27
8.44
-1.37
EBIT growth
104.52
5.25
11.75
-7.68
Net profit growth
428.33
-44.91
-36.26
47.33
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Chairman & Managing Director
Shyamlal Agarwala
Joint Managing Director
Manoj Kumar Jhajharia
Independent Director
Dhiresh Jayasi
Independent Director
Meenakumari Shanmugam
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sajith K B
Director
Arun Kumar Jhajharia
Independent Director
Hari Desikan Ganesh
Salona Cotspin Ltd
Summary
Salona Cotspin Limited, incorporated in 1994, is a manufacturer and exporter of cotton yarn and knitted fabrics. The Company operates through cotton textile segment. Its products cater to the needs of hosiery/knitted, garment industries. The Companys manufacturing plant is located at Pungampalli Village, Erode District. In 2010, the Company installed three more wind electricity generators to the total capacity of 2.20 MWs.During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2010 (fiscal 2010), it had an installed capacity to produce 21,744 spindles. It produced 3.681 million kilograms of yarn and 1.959 million kilograms hosiery knitted fabrics, windmill generated 5.573 million units of wind electricity. The wind electricity produced was used for the textile mill.The Company is inclined in manufacturing innovative blends. It assigns a designated textile professional as the contact person of the project. The consignment status is regularly updated with abinding notification prior to delivery. Salona goes a step further to provide technical customer service to assist on site. Salona also create a stock on demand, on request and deliver goods just in time. Salona has been into textile business for over 5 decades and has to its credit leading edge machinery & highly proficient staff. It produces high quality cotton and blend yarns suitable for hosiery, knitting & weaving. Products are produced from the best cotton and precisely blended in accordance to the ekotex Standard to meet the customized
Read More
The Salona Cotspin Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹283.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Salona Cotspin Ltd is ₹149.16 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Salona Cotspin Ltd is 21.9 and 1.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Salona Cotspin Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Salona Cotspin Ltd is ₹251.35 and ₹357 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Salona Cotspin Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.23%, 3 Years at 0.31%, 1 Year at -2.93%, 6 Month at -7.11%, 3 Month at 1.18% and 1 Month at -2.24%.
