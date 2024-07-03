iifl-logo-icon 1
Salona Cotspin Ltd Share Price

283.45
(0.04%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open278.35
  • Day's High286.9
  • 52 Wk High357
  • Prev. Close283.35
  • Day's Low278.35
  • 52 Wk Low 251.35
  • Turnover (lac)1.42
  • P/E21.9
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value159.94
  • EPS12.94
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)149.16
  • Div. Yield0.35
No Records Found

Salona Cotspin Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

278.35

Prev. Close

283.35

Turnover(Lac.)

1.42

Day's High

286.9

Day's Low

278.35

52 Week's High

357

52 Week's Low

251.35

Book Value

159.94

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

149.16

P/E

21.9

EPS

12.94

Divi. Yield

0.35

Salona Cotspin Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

13 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Salona Cotspin Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Salona Cotspin Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:08 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.09%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.09%

Non-Promoter- 32.90%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 32.90%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Salona Cotspin Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.33

5.33

5.33

5.33

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

74.44

68.85

51.91

32.69

Net Worth

79.77

74.18

57.24

38.02

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

230.12

121.84

106.81

121.4

yoy growth (%)

88.86

14.06

-12.01

21.09

Raw materials

-181.56

-84.97

-72.98

-86.48

As % of sales

78.89

69.74

68.32

71.23

Employee costs

-6.34

-6.71

-5.9

-5.49

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

7.75

1.89

2.2

2.77

Depreciation

-2.65

-2.64

-3.73

-3.63

Tax paid

-1.55

-0.72

-0.07

0.56

Working capital

40.83

-4.49

6.07

8.59

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

88.86

14.06

-12.01

21.09

Op profit growth

72.79

-8.27

8.44

-1.37

EBIT growth

104.52

5.25

11.75

-7.68

Net profit growth

428.33

-44.91

-36.26

47.33

No Record Found

Salona Cotspin Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Salona Cotspin Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Shyamlal Agarwala

Joint Managing Director

Manoj Kumar Jhajharia

Independent Director

Dhiresh Jayasi

Independent Director

Meenakumari Shanmugam

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sajith K B

Director

Arun Kumar Jhajharia

Independent Director

Hari Desikan Ganesh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Salona Cotspin Ltd

Summary

Salona Cotspin Limited, incorporated in 1994, is a manufacturer and exporter of cotton yarn and knitted fabrics. The Company operates through cotton textile segment. Its products cater to the needs of hosiery/knitted, garment industries. The Companys manufacturing plant is located at Pungampalli Village, Erode District. In 2010, the Company installed three more wind electricity generators to the total capacity of 2.20 MWs.During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2010 (fiscal 2010), it had an installed capacity to produce 21,744 spindles. It produced 3.681 million kilograms of yarn and 1.959 million kilograms hosiery knitted fabrics, windmill generated 5.573 million units of wind electricity. The wind electricity produced was used for the textile mill.The Company is inclined in manufacturing innovative blends. It assigns a designated textile professional as the contact person of the project. The consignment status is regularly updated with abinding notification prior to delivery. Salona goes a step further to provide technical customer service to assist on site. Salona also create a stock on demand, on request and deliver goods just in time. Salona has been into textile business for over 5 decades and has to its credit leading edge machinery & highly proficient staff. It produces high quality cotton and blend yarns suitable for hosiery, knitting & weaving. Products are produced from the best cotton and precisely blended in accordance to the ekotex Standard to meet the customized
Company FAQs

What is the Salona Cotspin Ltd share price today?

The Salona Cotspin Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹283.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Salona Cotspin Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Salona Cotspin Ltd is ₹149.16 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Salona Cotspin Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Salona Cotspin Ltd is 21.9 and 1.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Salona Cotspin Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Salona Cotspin Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Salona Cotspin Ltd is ₹251.35 and ₹357 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Salona Cotspin Ltd?

Salona Cotspin Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.23%, 3 Years at 0.31%, 1 Year at -2.93%, 6 Month at -7.11%, 3 Month at 1.18% and 1 Month at -2.24%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Salona Cotspin Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Salona Cotspin Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.09 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 32.91 %

