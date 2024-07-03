Salona Cotspin Ltd Summary

Salona Cotspin Limited, incorporated in 1994, is a manufacturer and exporter of cotton yarn and knitted fabrics. The Company operates through cotton textile segment. Its products cater to the needs of hosiery/knitted, garment industries. The Companys manufacturing plant is located at Pungampalli Village, Erode District. In 2010, the Company installed three more wind electricity generators to the total capacity of 2.20 MWs.During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2010 (fiscal 2010), it had an installed capacity to produce 21,744 spindles. It produced 3.681 million kilograms of yarn and 1.959 million kilograms hosiery knitted fabrics, windmill generated 5.573 million units of wind electricity. The wind electricity produced was used for the textile mill.The Company is inclined in manufacturing innovative blends. It assigns a designated textile professional as the contact person of the project. The consignment status is regularly updated with abinding notification prior to delivery. Salona goes a step further to provide technical customer service to assist on site. Salona also create a stock on demand, on request and deliver goods just in time. Salona has been into textile business for over 5 decades and has to its credit leading edge machinery & highly proficient staff. It produces high quality cotton and blend yarns suitable for hosiery, knitting & weaving. Products are produced from the best cotton and precisely blended in accordance to the ekotex Standard to meet the customized requirements of the customers. Salonas Superior yarn spells excellent tensile strength, complete yarn utilization from the spool and sheer uniformity in yarn. It can customize the knitwear apparels. As a measure to assimilate the global demands and apparel trends, Salona has established itself as a supplier of all kinds of Printed & Dyed Fabrics.