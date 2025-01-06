iifl-logo-icon 1
Salona Cotspin Ltd Cash Flow Statement

283.45
(0.04%)
Jan 6, 2025

Salona Cotspin FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

7.75

1.89

2.2

2.77

Depreciation

-2.65

-2.64

-3.73

-3.63

Tax paid

-1.55

-0.72

-0.07

0.56

Working capital

40.83

-4.49

6.07

8.59

Other operating items

Operating

44.37

-5.97

4.46

8.3

Capital expenditure

4.89

14.31

2.12

1.86

Free cash flow

49.26

8.33

6.58

10.16

Equity raised

53.25

50.28

45.46

38.79

Investing

0

-0.3

0

0.1

Financing

40.13

0.85

13.07

15.91

Dividends paid

0

0

0.31

0.31

Net in cash

142.64

59.18

65.43

65.27

