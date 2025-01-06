Salona Cotspin Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
7.75
1.89
2.2
2.77
Depreciation
-2.65
-2.64
-3.73
-3.63
Tax paid
-1.55
-0.72
-0.07
0.56
Working capital
40.83
-4.49
6.07
8.59
Other operating items
Operating
44.37
-5.97
4.46
8.3
Capital expenditure
4.89
14.31
2.12
1.86
Free cash flow
49.26
8.33
6.58
10.16
Equity raised
53.25
50.28
45.46
38.79
Investing
0
-0.3
0
0.1
Financing
40.13
0.85
13.07
15.91
Dividends paid
0
0
0.31
0.31
Net in cash
142.64
59.18
65.43
65.27
