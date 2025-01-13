Salona Cotspin Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.33
5.33
5.33
5.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
74.44
68.85
51.91
32.69
Net Worth
79.77
74.18
57.24
38.02
Minority Interest
Debt
256.81
157.15
138.73
76.66
Deferred Tax Liability Net
6.67
4.18
3.46
1.78
Total Liabilities
343.25
235.51
199.43
116.46
Fixed Assets
106.11
40.81
42.81
26.64
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.56
0.58
0.39
0.28
Networking Capital
232.42
193.31
155.82
89.02
Inventories
59.32
56.47
62.92
42.77
Inventory Days
67.83
Sundry Debtors
144.13
122.33
96.21
53.47
Debtor Days
84.8
Other Current Assets
52.84
49.77
25.62
14.9
Sundry Creditors
-12.42
-24.11
-18.11
-17.86
Creditor Days
28.32
Other Current Liabilities
-11.45
-11.15
-10.82
-4.26
Cash
1.15
0.8
0.4
0.53
Total Assets
343.25
235.51
199.43
116.48
