Salona Cotspin Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

279.5
(-1.39%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:12 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Salona Cotspin Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

230.12

121.84

106.81

121.4

yoy growth (%)

88.86

14.06

-12.01

21.09

Raw materials

-181.56

-84.97

-72.98

-86.48

As % of sales

78.89

69.74

68.32

71.23

Employee costs

-6.34

-6.71

-5.9

-5.49

As % of sales

2.75

5.5

5.52

4.52

Other costs

-27.45

-21.61

-18.6

-20.83

As % of sales (Other Cost)

11.92

17.73

17.42

17.16

Operating profit

14.76

8.54

9.31

8.58

OPM

6.41

7.01

8.72

7.07

Depreciation

-2.65

-2.64

-3.73

-3.63

Interest expense

-4.46

-4.07

-3.46

-2.3

Other income

0.11

0.07

0.09

0.12

Profit before tax

7.75

1.89

2.2

2.77

Taxes

-1.55

-0.72

-0.07

0.56

Tax rate

-20.09

-38.22

-3.59

20.55

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

6.19

1.17

2.13

3.34

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

6.19

1.17

2.13

3.34

yoy growth (%)

428.33

-44.91

-36.26

47.33

NPM

2.69

0.96

1.99

2.75

