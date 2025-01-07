Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
230.12
121.84
106.81
121.4
yoy growth (%)
88.86
14.06
-12.01
21.09
Raw materials
-181.56
-84.97
-72.98
-86.48
As % of sales
78.89
69.74
68.32
71.23
Employee costs
-6.34
-6.71
-5.9
-5.49
As % of sales
2.75
5.5
5.52
4.52
Other costs
-27.45
-21.61
-18.6
-20.83
As % of sales (Other Cost)
11.92
17.73
17.42
17.16
Operating profit
14.76
8.54
9.31
8.58
OPM
6.41
7.01
8.72
7.07
Depreciation
-2.65
-2.64
-3.73
-3.63
Interest expense
-4.46
-4.07
-3.46
-2.3
Other income
0.11
0.07
0.09
0.12
Profit before tax
7.75
1.89
2.2
2.77
Taxes
-1.55
-0.72
-0.07
0.56
Tax rate
-20.09
-38.22
-3.59
20.55
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
6.19
1.17
2.13
3.34
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
6.19
1.17
2.13
3.34
yoy growth (%)
428.33
-44.91
-36.26
47.33
NPM
2.69
0.96
1.99
2.75
