Board Meeting 13 Dec 2024 13 Dec 2024

Salona Cotspin Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 13, 2024.

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Salona Cotspin Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 12, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024. Salona Cotspin Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 17 May 2024

To consider and approve the Audited financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and dividend Salona Cotspin Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 29, 2024, recommended Final Dividend of 1.00 per equity share. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2024) Salona Cotspin Limited has informed the Exchange about Copy of Newspaper Publication (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 31/05/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024