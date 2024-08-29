Salona Cotspin Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 29, 2024, recommended Final Dividend of 1.00 per equity share. Salona Cotspin Limited has informed the Exchange that Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 17-Sep-2024 to 23-Sep-2024 for the purpose of Dividend. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/08/2024)