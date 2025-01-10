To the Members of SALONA COTSPIN LIMITED, Coimbatore ("the company")

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS financial statements of Salona Cotspin Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31, 2024 and the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of changes in equity and the statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Ind AS financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act 2013 ("Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015, as amended and other Accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit, total comprehensive income, the changes in equity and cash flows for the year ended as on that date.

Basis for Opinion:

We conducted our audit in accordance with the "Standards on Auditing" specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Ind AS financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the code of ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit

opinion on the Ind AS financial statements.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information other than the Ind AS financial statements and auditors report thereon

The Companys board of directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Ind AS financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other

information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements responsibility for the Ind AS financial statements:

The Companys board of directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134 (5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) and other Indian accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and deducting frauds and other irregularities, selection and application of appropriate accounting policies, making judgement and estimate that are reasonable prudent, and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to a fraud or error.

In preparing the Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The management has also made appropriate adjustments to the Ind AS financial statements and ensuring

necessary disclosures that may impact future operating results, cash flows and financial position of the company.

The board of directors are also responsible for overseeing the financial reporting process of the company.

Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Ind AS financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional

scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(I) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of Board of Director use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Ind AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of ouraudit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of Ind AS financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in Annexure "A "statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our

knowledgeand belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far asit

appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash flow statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting standards

specifiedunder section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31,2024 taken onrecord by the board of directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting;

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended. In our opinion, the Managerial remuneration for the year ended 31st March 2024, paid/provided by the Company to its directors is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with schedule V to the Act; and

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 ofthe Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us;

a. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position;

b. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there

were any material foreseeable losses; and

c. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, the Investor

Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

d. (A) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds

(which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or Entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether Recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or Indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner Whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide Any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(B) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, nofunds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("FundingParties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that theCompany shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons orentities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalfof the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(C) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriatein the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations, as provided under (A) and (B) above, contain any material misstatement.

(e) The final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

The Board of Directors of the company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

(f) (A) Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

(B) As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

section of our report to the Members of Salona Cotspin Limited of even date)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of

account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

I. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative

details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which they are verified in a phased manner and in our opinion the same is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification

(c) Based on our examination of the records, title deeds of all immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), disclosed in the financial statements included under Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right of-use assets)

and intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder and hence reporting under clause 3(i)(e) does not arise.

ii. (a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable. According to the information and explanations given to us and examined by us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verifications

(b) The Company has been sanctioned with working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. The quarterly returns/statements filed by the Company with such banks and financial Institutions are generally in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company.

iii. During the year, the Company has not made any investments, provided guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, LLPs or other parties. Accordingly reporting under clause 3(iii) of the order is not applicable to the company.

iv. There are no loans, investments, guarantees, and security in respect of which provisions of sections 185 and

186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are applicable and accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iv) of

the Order is not applicable to the Company.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not accepted any deposits during the year and hence the provisions of section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the companies Act 2013 are not applicable. Reporting under this clause is not applicable.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not carried out a detailed examination of the same.

vii. According to the information and explanation given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

a) The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales- tax, service tax, goods and service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it to the appropriate authority.

b) There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(c) There are following dues which have not been deposited on account of disputes and the same is being contested by the Company:

S. No Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount (Rs.) Period to which the amount relates Forum where the Dispute is pending 1 Income Tax Income Tax 1,00,66,862 Assessment Year 18-19 CIT Appeal , Coimbatore

viii. The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

ix. According to the information and explanation given to us,

(a) Based on our audit procedures, we are of the opinion that the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings to any financial institution or bank or Government as at the balance sheet date.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or

government or any government authority.

(c) The term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short term

basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) The Company has no subsidiary or Associate or Joint Venture, hence reporting under Clause ix

(e), (f) is not applicable.

x. (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order does not arise.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. (a) Based on the audit procedures performed, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the company or on the Company by its officers or employees, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

(b) Since , no instance of material fraud by the company or on the Company by its officers or employees, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report, with respect to commitment of an offence involving fraud.

(c) According to the information and explanations furnished by the management, which have been

relied upon by us, no whistle blower complaint was received by the company during the year.

xii The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not

applicable.

xiii. In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) 24, Related Party Disclosures specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules,2014

xiv. (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size

and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company

during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its

Directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies

Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be

registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities

during the year.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC), as defined in the Regulations made by

Reserve Bank of India.

(d) The Group does not have any CICs.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the

immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. Accordingly,

clause 3(xviii) of the order is not applicable

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, as disclosed in notes to the standalone Ind AS financial statement, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. (a) There is no unspent amountunder sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Actpursuant to any project other than ongoing projects.Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order does not arise.

(b) There are no unspent amounts in respect of ongoing projects, that are required to be transferred

to a special account in compliance of provision of sub section (6) of section 135 of Companies Act.

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under Report on other legal and regulatory requirements section of our report of the even date to the members of M/s. Salona Cotspin Limited on the Ind AS financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024.)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting under Clause (i) of

Sub-Section 3 of section 143 of the Companies Act.2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of M/s Salona Cotspin Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit ofthe financial statements of the company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management and Board of Director is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the act.

Auditors Responsibility:

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribed under Section 143 (10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit

opinion on the companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting:

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(i) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transaction

and dispositions of the assets of the company.

(ii) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisation of management and directors of the company; and

(iii) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or

disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting.

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion:

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us the company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31,2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS CERTIFICATE ON

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

To

The Members,

Salona Cotspin Limited,

SF No.74/12 & 75/3, Sathy Road, Pungampalli Village, Sathyamangalam, Erode - 638 402.

We, Gopalaiyer and Subramanian, Chartered Accountants, the Statutory Auditors of Salona Costpin Limited ("the Company") have examined the compliance of conditions of Corporate Governance by the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024 as stipulated in Regulations 17 to 27 and clauses (b) to (i) of Regulation 46(2) and Para C and D of the Schedule V of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015 (Listing Regulations).

Managements Responsibility:

The compliance of conditions of Corporate Governance is the responsibility of the Management. This responsibility includes the design, implementation and maintenance of internal control and procedures to ensure the compliance with the conditions of the Corporate Governance stipulated in the SEBI(LODR) Regulations.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is limited to examining the procedures and implementation thereof, adopted by the Company for ensuring the compliance of the conditions of Corporate Governance. It is neither an audit nor an expression of opinion on the financial statements of the Company.

We have examined the books of account and other relevant records and documents maintained by the Company for the purpose of providing reasonable assurance on the compliance with Corporate Governance requirements by the Company.

We have carried out an examination of the relevant records of the company in accordance with the Guidance Note on certification of Corporate Governance issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, in so far as applicable for the purpose of this certificate and the Guidance Note on Reports or Certificates for Special Purposes (Revised 2016) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, which requires that we comply with the ethical requirements of the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

We have complied with the relevant applicable requirements of the Standard on Quality Control (SQC) 1, Quality Control for Firms that Perform Audits and Reviews of Historical Financial Information, and Other Assurance and Related Services Engagements.

Opinion

Based on our examination of the relevant records and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us and the representation provided by the management, we certify that the Company has complied with the conditions of Corporate Governance as specified in the relevant Regulations of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), as applicable during the year ended 31st March 2024.

We state that such compliance is neither an assurance as to the future viability of the Company nor as to the

efficiency or effectiveness with which the Management has conducted the affairs of the Company.