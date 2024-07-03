Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹27.6
Prev. Close₹26.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.31
Day's High₹27.6
Day's Low₹27.6
52 Week's High₹71.95
52 Week's Low₹24.2
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)47.44
P/E5.62
EPS4.68
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
6.09
6.09
6.09
6.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
12.03
5.37
2.91
2.85
Net Worth
18.12
11.46
9
8.94
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Reports by Kalahridhaan Trendz Ltd
Summary
Kalahridhaan Trendz Ltd was originally incorporated as Kalahridhaan Trendz Private Limited as a Private Limited Company dated May 27, 2016 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. The Company was converted into a Public Limited and the name of Company was changed to Kalahridhaan Trendz Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad dated November 27, 2017.Led by the Promoter & Managing Director Mr. Niranjan Agrawal, started his career with job in Textile Group and handled Finance, Administration as well as Marketing till the year 2000. After that, he started his own commission agent business in Textile Industry and in 2007, he established Dwarkesh Industries as Trading Concern. He started other units, M/s Ankita Textile Mills under the Proprietorship in year 2009 and M/s Aditya Exim in year 2011 under proprietorship of Niranjankumar Agarwal HUF. In 2014, M/s Manish Garments was taken over as a partnership unit, with the object to develop in the direction of textile industry. The Company is engaged in mainly into manufacturing and trading of Fabric with embroidery works, Trading of grey cloths, purchase of grey cloth and printing and dyeing for preparing suiting, shirting and dress materials for sale it in the market. The Company has two embroidery knitting machines having capacity of 15000 meters per day. In case of Embroidery Segment, it undertake the embroidery work for its own business as well
Read More
The Kalahridhaan Trendz Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹27.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kalahridhaan Trendz Ltd is ₹47.44 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kalahridhaan Trendz Ltd is 5.62 and 0.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kalahridhaan Trendz Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kalahridhaan Trendz Ltd is ₹24.2 and ₹71.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kalahridhaan Trendz Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -46.87%, 6 Month at -46.22%, 3 Month at -19.69% and 1 Month at -2.77%.
