Kalahridhaan Trendz Ltd Share Price

27.6
(4.94%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:52:23 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open27.6
  • Day's High27.6
  • 52 Wk High71.95
  • Prev. Close26.3
  • Day's Low27.6
  • 52 Wk Low 24.2
  • Turnover (lac)3.31
  • P/E5.62
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS4.68
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)47.44
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Kalahridhaan Trendz Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

27.6

Prev. Close

26.3

Turnover(Lac.)

3.31

Day's High

27.6

Day's Low

27.6

52 Week's High

71.95

52 Week's Low

24.2

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

47.44

P/E

5.62

EPS

4.68

Divi. Yield

0

Kalahridhaan Trendz Ltd Corporate Action

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Record Date: 06 Sep, 2024

11 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Kalahridhaan Trendz Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Kalahridhaan Trendz Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:21 PM
Mar-2024Feb-2024Feb-2024Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.23%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.23%

Non-Promoter- 31.76%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 31.76%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kalahridhaan Trendz Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

6.09

6.09

6.09

6.09

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

12.03

5.37

2.91

2.85

Net Worth

18.12

11.46

9

8.94

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Kalahridhaan Trendz Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kalahridhaan Trendz Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kalahridhaan Trendz Ltd

Summary

Kalahridhaan Trendz Ltd was originally incorporated as Kalahridhaan Trendz Private Limited as a Private Limited Company dated May 27, 2016 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. The Company was converted into a Public Limited and the name of Company was changed to Kalahridhaan Trendz Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad dated November 27, 2017.Led by the Promoter & Managing Director Mr. Niranjan Agrawal, started his career with job in Textile Group and handled Finance, Administration as well as Marketing till the year 2000. After that, he started his own commission agent business in Textile Industry and in 2007, he established Dwarkesh Industries as Trading Concern. He started other units, M/s Ankita Textile Mills under the Proprietorship in year 2009 and M/s Aditya Exim in year 2011 under proprietorship of Niranjankumar Agarwal HUF. In 2014, M/s Manish Garments was taken over as a partnership unit, with the object to develop in the direction of textile industry. The Company is engaged in mainly into manufacturing and trading of Fabric with embroidery works, Trading of grey cloths, purchase of grey cloth and printing and dyeing for preparing suiting, shirting and dress materials for sale it in the market. The Company has two embroidery knitting machines having capacity of 15000 meters per day. In case of Embroidery Segment, it undertake the embroidery work for its own business as well
Company FAQs

What is the Kalahridhaan Trendz Ltd share price today?

The Kalahridhaan Trendz Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹27.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kalahridhaan Trendz Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kalahridhaan Trendz Ltd is ₹47.44 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kalahridhaan Trendz Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kalahridhaan Trendz Ltd is 5.62 and 0.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kalahridhaan Trendz Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kalahridhaan Trendz Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kalahridhaan Trendz Ltd is ₹24.2 and ₹71.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kalahridhaan Trendz Ltd?

Kalahridhaan Trendz Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -46.87%, 6 Month at -46.22%, 3 Month at -19.69% and 1 Month at -2.77%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kalahridhaan Trendz Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kalahridhaan Trendz Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.24 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 31.76 %

