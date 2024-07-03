Summary

Kalahridhaan Trendz Ltd was originally incorporated as Kalahridhaan Trendz Private Limited as a Private Limited Company dated May 27, 2016 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. The Company was converted into a Public Limited and the name of Company was changed to Kalahridhaan Trendz Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad dated November 27, 2017.Led by the Promoter & Managing Director Mr. Niranjan Agrawal, started his career with job in Textile Group and handled Finance, Administration as well as Marketing till the year 2000. After that, he started his own commission agent business in Textile Industry and in 2007, he established Dwarkesh Industries as Trading Concern. He started other units, M/s Ankita Textile Mills under the Proprietorship in year 2009 and M/s Aditya Exim in year 2011 under proprietorship of Niranjankumar Agarwal HUF. In 2014, M/s Manish Garments was taken over as a partnership unit, with the object to develop in the direction of textile industry. The Company is engaged in mainly into manufacturing and trading of Fabric with embroidery works, Trading of grey cloths, purchase of grey cloth and printing and dyeing for preparing suiting, shirting and dress materials for sale it in the market. The Company has two embroidery knitting machines having capacity of 15000 meters per day. In case of Embroidery Segment, it undertake the embroidery work for its own business as well

