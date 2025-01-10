TO THE MEMBERS OF

KALAHRIDHAAN TRENDZ LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

1 We have audited the financial statements of KALAHRIDHAAN TRENDZ LIMITED (the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2023, the Statement of Profit and Loss for the year then ended, Statement of Cash Flows and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

2 In our opinion, and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2023 and its profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

3 We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act1). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

4 The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Directors Report including

Annexures to Directors Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

5 Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

6 In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial

Statements

7 The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position and financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting Bauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

8 In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

9 Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

10 Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements

11 As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

11.1 Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

11.2 Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

11.3 Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

11.4 Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion, Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

11.5 Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements,

including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

12 We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

13 We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

14 As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the Order1) issued by the Central Government of India, in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the Annexure "A" a statement on the matters specified in the paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

15 As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company, so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the Directors, as on 31st March, 2023, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the Directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2023, from being appointed as a Director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in the Annexure "B"

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. The Company is not required to transfer any amount to the Investor Education and Protection Fund.

ANNEXURE "A" TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 14 under the heading Tleport on other legal and regulatory requirements of our report of even date on the financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2023)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

1 In respect of its Property, Plant and Equipment:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(b) All the Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year and there is a regular programme of verification which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification.

(c) On the basis of our examination of the records of the company. The Title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the company is lessee and the lease agreements arc duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

2 In respect of its inventory:

(a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. The discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records were not material.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees during the year from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. The quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

3 The Company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Hence, sub-paragraphs (a) to (f) of paragraph 3(iii) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the Order) are not applicable.

4 The Company has not granted any loans or made any investments or provided any guarantees or securities to the parties covered under sections 185 and 186 of the Act. Accordingly, the provisions of paragraph 3(iv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

5 The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act. Therefore, the provisions of paragraph 3(v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

6 The Central Government has not specified for maintenance of cost records under sub-scction (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act in respect of the products manufactured / services rendered by the Company.

7 In respect of statutory dues:

(a) The undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it have been regularly deposited by the Company with the appropriate authorities .

(b) There are no dues of Goods and Services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable to the Company that have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

8 The Company has not surrendered or disclosed as income any transaction not recorded in the books of account during the year in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961.

9 (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) We report that the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has utilised the money obtained by way of term loans during the year for the purposes for which the loans have been obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been utilised for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) We report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

10 (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by the way of initial public offer or further public offer(including the debt instruments). Therefore, the provisions of paragraph 3(x)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year and therefore the requirements of compliance with section 42 and section 62 of the Act and utilisation of the funds for the purposes for which they were raised do not arise.

11 (a) No material fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) As no material fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year, there is no necessity of filing any report in Form ADT-4 under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

12 The Company is not a Nidhi company. Therefore, the provisions of paragraph 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

13 The Company has entered into transactions with related parties in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act. The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required under Accounting Standard (AS) 18, Related Party Disclosures specified under section 133 of the Companies Act, read with rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

14 (a) The Company does not have an internal audit system and is not required to have an internal audit system as per the provisions of Companies Act 2013.

15 The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors during the year and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act are not applicable to the Company.

16 (a) The nature of business and the activities of the Company are such that the Company is not required to obtain registration under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) The Company is not required to obtain registration under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, therefore clause 3(xvi)(b) is not applicable.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India, and therefore, clause 3(xvi)(c) is not applicable.

(d) The Company is not part of any Group and hence criteria of the Group having more than one CIC as part of the Group and the number of CICs which are part of the Group are not applicable.

17 The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

18 There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly the provisions of paragraph 3(xviii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

19 On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20 (a) The Company is not liable to spend or expend or contribute for Corporate Social

Responsibility under section 135 of the Companies Act. Hence, the provisions of paragraph 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

21 The Company is not having any subsidiary, joint venture or associate company and as such the Company is not required to prepare consolidated financial statements. Hence, the provisions of paragraph (xxi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

KALAHRIDHAAN TRENDZ LIMITED

ANNEXURE "B" TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 15 (f) under the heading Report on other legal and regulatory requirements of our report of even date on the financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2023)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of KALAHRIDHAAN TRENDZ LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. a

ANNEXURE "B" TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 15 (f) under the heading Report on other legal and regulatory requirements of our report of even date on the financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2023)

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.