Kalahridhaan Trendz Ltd Board Meeting

23.35
(0.00%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:17 PM

Kalahridhaan CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting9 Jan 20253 Jan 2025
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Kalahridhaan Trendz Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 09, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 09/01/2025)
Board Meeting19 Oct 202411 Oct 2024
KALAHRIDHAAN TRENDZ LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 16-Oct-2024 to consider Fund raising. Outcome and Intimation of Reschedule of Board Meeting held on today i.e., Wednesday, 16th October, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 16/10/2024) Kalahridhaan Trendz Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 19, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 19.10.2024)
Board Meeting11 Oct 202411 Oct 2024
Kalahridhaan Trendz Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 11, 2024.
Board Meeting4 Oct 20244 Oct 2024
Kalahridhaan Trendz Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 04, 2024.
Board Meeting5 Sep 20245 Sep 2024
Kalahridhaan Trendz Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 05, 2024.
Board Meeting27 Aug 202420 Aug 2024
Dividend/Other business matters KTL : 27-Aug-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on August 23, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on August 27, 2024, To consider dividend and other business matters (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 23/08/2024) Kalahridhaan Trendz Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on August 27, 2024, declared Interim Dividend of 0.50 per equity share. (As Per NSE Announcement dated on 27.08.2024)
Board Meeting23 Jul 202423 Jul 2024
Kalahridhaan Trendz Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 23, 2024.
Board Meeting19 Jun 202419 Jun 2024
Kalahridhaan Trendz Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 19, 2024.
Board Meeting31 May 202421 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters KTL : 31-May-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on May 30, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 31, 2024, To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024) Kalahridhaan Trendz Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. Kalahridhaan Trendz Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 31/05/2024)
Board Meeting29 Mar 202429 Mar 2024
Kalahridhaan Trendz Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 29, 2024.

