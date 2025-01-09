Board Meeting 9 Jan 2025 3 Jan 2025

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Kalahridhaan Trendz Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 09, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 09/01/2025)

Board Meeting 19 Oct 2024 11 Oct 2024

KALAHRIDHAAN TRENDZ LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 16-Oct-2024 to consider Fund raising. Outcome and Intimation of Reschedule of Board Meeting held on today i.e., Wednesday, 16th October, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 16/10/2024) Kalahridhaan Trendz Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 19, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 19.10.2024)

Board Meeting 11 Oct 2024 11 Oct 2024

Kalahridhaan Trendz Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 11, 2024.

Board Meeting 4 Oct 2024 4 Oct 2024

Kalahridhaan Trendz Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 04, 2024.

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 5 Sep 2024

Kalahridhaan Trendz Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 05, 2024.

Board Meeting 27 Aug 2024 20 Aug 2024

Dividend/Other business matters KTL : 27-Aug-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on August 23, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on August 27, 2024, To consider dividend and other business matters (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 23/08/2024) Kalahridhaan Trendz Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on August 27, 2024, declared Interim Dividend of 0.50 per equity share. (As Per NSE Announcement dated on 27.08.2024)

Board Meeting 23 Jul 2024 23 Jul 2024

Kalahridhaan Trendz Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 23, 2024.

Board Meeting 19 Jun 2024 19 Jun 2024

Kalahridhaan Trendz Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 19, 2024.

Board Meeting 31 May 2024 21 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters KTL : 31-May-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on May 30, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 31, 2024, To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024) Kalahridhaan Trendz Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. Kalahridhaan Trendz Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 31/05/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Mar 2024 29 Mar 2024