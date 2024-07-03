iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Nitin Spinners Ltd Share Price

408.75
(-5.29%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:04:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open431.6
  • Day's High431.6
  • 52 Wk High494.35
  • Prev. Close431.6
  • Day's Low405.95
  • 52 Wk Low 293
  • Turnover (lac)407.92
  • P/E15.64
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value218.89
  • EPS27.61
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,297.99
  • Div. Yield0.58
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Nitin Spinners Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

431.6

Prev. Close

431.6

Turnover(Lac.)

407.92

Day's High

431.6

Day's Low

405.95

52 Week's High

494.35

52 Week's Low

293

Book Value

218.89

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,297.99

P/E

15.64

EPS

27.61

Divi. Yield

0.58

Nitin Spinners Ltd Corporate Action

26 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.5

arrow

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

22 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Jul, 2024

arrow

1 Dec 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Nitin Spinners Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Nitin Spinners Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:23 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.50%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 56.50%

Non-Promoter- 15.59%

Institutions: 15.59%

Non-Institutions: 27.90%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Nitin Spinners Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

56.22

56.22

56.22

56.22

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,090.11

972.68

819.59

507.13

Net Worth

1,146.33

1,028.9

875.81

563.35

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,624.41

1,438.06

1,145.24

933.37

yoy growth (%)

12.95

25.56

22.69

21.71

Raw materials

-946.3

-913.97

-727.56

-589.01

As % of sales

58.25

63.55

63.52

63.1

Employee costs

-111.77

-94.32

-60.65

-51.84

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

106.51

35.64

71.43

70.31

Depreciation

-91.03

-80.69

-56.19

-41.65

Tax paid

-37.64

-11.82

-19.04

-12.96

Working capital

96.92

118.72

73.1

60.01

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

12.95

25.56

22.69

21.71

Op profit growth

51.53

9.58

16.07

-2.61

EBIT growth

84.34

-9.68

9.06

-5.72

Net profit growth

189.16

-54.53

-8.65

29.85

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Nitin Spinners Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Nitin Spinners Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Dinesh Nolkha

Managing Director

Nitin Nolakha

Vice President & CS

Sudhir Garg

Independent Director

R Chattopadhyay

Independent Director

Aditi mehta

Independent Director

Rohit Swadheen Mehta

Additional Director

VIBHA AREN

Additional Director

Pratyush Nolakha

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Nitin Spinners Ltd

Summary

Nitin Spinners Ltd was incorporated on 15th October, 1992 as a private limited Company with the name Nitin Spinners Pvt Ltd. On November 15, 1994, the company was converted into public limited company and the name was changed to Nitin Spinners Ltd. Nitin Spinners Ltd is an ISO 9001:2008 company and a Government of India recognized Export House, manufacturing 100% Cotton Yarns and Fabrics. The company engaged in the textiles business. They manufacture the range of yarn which include open end yarns, multifold open end yarns, ring spun combed yarns, multifold ring spun yarns, S and Z twist yarns, dyeable cheese cones and organic cotton yarns and blends. The company offers fabrics in greige form in tubular and open width. The range includes single jersey, pique structures, interlock structures, rib structures and three thread fleece. The companys range of products are used to manufacture products, such as apparel and garments, under garments, terry towels, woven fabrics, home furnishings, carpets, denim, industrial textiles, medical textiles and socks. In the year 1993, the company set up their first unit at Hamirgarh, Bhilwara (Rajasthan) for manufacturing coarse cotton yarns. They installed two open-end spinning machines with 192 Rotors each aggregating 384 Rotors which were acquired from Elitex, Czechoslovakia under EPCG scheme. In November 1993, they commenced commercial production.In the year 1994, the company undertook first expansion project involving installation of one
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Nitin Spinners Ltd share price today?

The Nitin Spinners Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹408.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Nitin Spinners Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nitin Spinners Ltd is ₹2297.99 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Nitin Spinners Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Nitin Spinners Ltd is 15.64 and 1.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Nitin Spinners Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nitin Spinners Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nitin Spinners Ltd is ₹293 and ₹494.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Nitin Spinners Ltd?

Nitin Spinners Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 51.60%, 3 Years at 16.63%, 1 Year at 29.47%, 6 Month at 15.45%, 3 Month at 15.03% and 1 Month at -2.28%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Nitin Spinners Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Nitin Spinners Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 56.50 %
Institutions - 15.59 %
Public - 27.91 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Nitin Spinners Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.