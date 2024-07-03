Summary

Nitin Spinners Ltd was incorporated on 15th October, 1992 as a private limited Company with the name Nitin Spinners Pvt Ltd. On November 15, 1994, the company was converted into public limited company and the name was changed to Nitin Spinners Ltd. Nitin Spinners Ltd is an ISO 9001:2008 company and a Government of India recognized Export House, manufacturing 100% Cotton Yarns and Fabrics. The company engaged in the textiles business. They manufacture the range of yarn which include open end yarns, multifold open end yarns, ring spun combed yarns, multifold ring spun yarns, S and Z twist yarns, dyeable cheese cones and organic cotton yarns and blends. The company offers fabrics in greige form in tubular and open width. The range includes single jersey, pique structures, interlock structures, rib structures and three thread fleece. The companys range of products are used to manufacture products, such as apparel and garments, under garments, terry towels, woven fabrics, home furnishings, carpets, denim, industrial textiles, medical textiles and socks. In the year 1993, the company set up their first unit at Hamirgarh, Bhilwara (Rajasthan) for manufacturing coarse cotton yarns. They installed two open-end spinning machines with 192 Rotors each aggregating 384 Rotors which were acquired from Elitex, Czechoslovakia under EPCG scheme. In November 1993, they commenced commercial production.In the year 1994, the company undertook first expansion project involving installation of one

