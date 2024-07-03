SectorTextiles
Open₹431.6
Prev. Close₹431.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹407.92
Day's High₹431.6
Day's Low₹405.95
52 Week's High₹494.35
52 Week's Low₹293
Book Value₹218.89
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,297.99
P/E15.64
EPS27.61
Divi. Yield0.58
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
56.22
56.22
56.22
56.22
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,090.11
972.68
819.59
507.13
Net Worth
1,146.33
1,028.9
875.81
563.35
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,624.41
1,438.06
1,145.24
933.37
yoy growth (%)
12.95
25.56
22.69
21.71
Raw materials
-946.3
-913.97
-727.56
-589.01
As % of sales
58.25
63.55
63.52
63.1
Employee costs
-111.77
-94.32
-60.65
-51.84
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
106.51
35.64
71.43
70.31
Depreciation
-91.03
-80.69
-56.19
-41.65
Tax paid
-37.64
-11.82
-19.04
-12.96
Working capital
96.92
118.72
73.1
60.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
12.95
25.56
22.69
21.71
Op profit growth
51.53
9.58
16.07
-2.61
EBIT growth
84.34
-9.68
9.06
-5.72
Net profit growth
189.16
-54.53
-8.65
29.85
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Dinesh Nolkha
Managing Director
Nitin Nolakha
Vice President & CS
Sudhir Garg
Independent Director
R Chattopadhyay
Independent Director
Aditi mehta
Independent Director
Rohit Swadheen Mehta
Additional Director
VIBHA AREN
Additional Director
Pratyush Nolakha
Reports by Nitin Spinners Ltd
Summary
Nitin Spinners Ltd was incorporated on 15th October, 1992 as a private limited Company with the name Nitin Spinners Pvt Ltd. On November 15, 1994, the company was converted into public limited company and the name was changed to Nitin Spinners Ltd. Nitin Spinners Ltd is an ISO 9001:2008 company and a Government of India recognized Export House, manufacturing 100% Cotton Yarns and Fabrics. The company engaged in the textiles business. They manufacture the range of yarn which include open end yarns, multifold open end yarns, ring spun combed yarns, multifold ring spun yarns, S and Z twist yarns, dyeable cheese cones and organic cotton yarns and blends. The company offers fabrics in greige form in tubular and open width. The range includes single jersey, pique structures, interlock structures, rib structures and three thread fleece. The companys range of products are used to manufacture products, such as apparel and garments, under garments, terry towels, woven fabrics, home furnishings, carpets, denim, industrial textiles, medical textiles and socks. In the year 1993, the company set up their first unit at Hamirgarh, Bhilwara (Rajasthan) for manufacturing coarse cotton yarns. They installed two open-end spinning machines with 192 Rotors each aggregating 384 Rotors which were acquired from Elitex, Czechoslovakia under EPCG scheme. In November 1993, they commenced commercial production.In the year 1994, the company undertook first expansion project involving installation of one
Read More
The Nitin Spinners Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹408.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nitin Spinners Ltd is ₹2297.99 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Nitin Spinners Ltd is 15.64 and 1.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nitin Spinners Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nitin Spinners Ltd is ₹293 and ₹494.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Nitin Spinners Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 51.60%, 3 Years at 16.63%, 1 Year at 29.47%, 6 Month at 15.45%, 3 Month at 15.03% and 1 Month at -2.28%.
