Nitin Spinners Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
56.22
56.22
56.22
56.22
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,090.11
972.68
819.59
507.13
Net Worth
1,146.33
1,028.9
875.81
563.35
Minority Interest
Debt
1,339.11
979.73
688.55
961.67
Deferred Tax Liability Net
114.92
95.03
128.4
121.22
Total Liabilities
2,600.36
2,103.66
1,692.76
1,646.24
Fixed Assets
1,711.35
1,351.36
1,011.96
1,061.3
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.54
2.31
3.28
67.71
Networking Capital
885.05
749.58
676.91
516.39
Inventories
563.97
492.04
406.29
354.68
Inventory Days
79.69
Sundry Debtors
321.38
222.66
240.68
165.85
Debtor Days
37.26
Other Current Assets
119.54
151.5
164.83
93.65
Sundry Creditors
-79.68
-88.91
-82.09
-54.77
Creditor Days
12.3
Other Current Liabilities
-40.16
-27.71
-52.8
-43.02
Cash
0.41
0.43
0.61
0.85
Total Assets
2,600.35
2,103.68
1,692.76
1,646.25
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.