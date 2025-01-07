iifl-logo-icon 1
Nitin Spinners Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

414.25
(2.26%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:54:56 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,624.41

1,438.06

1,145.24

933.37

yoy growth (%)

12.95

25.56

22.69

21.71

Raw materials

-946.3

-913.97

-727.56

-589.01

As % of sales

58.25

63.55

63.52

63.1

Employee costs

-111.77

-94.32

-60.65

-51.84

As % of sales

6.88

6.55

5.29

5.55

Other costs

-309.07

-259.98

-202.1

-159.05

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.02

18.07

17.64

17.04

Operating profit

257.25

169.76

154.91

133.46

OPM

15.83

11.8

13.52

14.29

Depreciation

-91.03

-80.69

-56.19

-41.65

Interest expense

-61.6

-55.55

-29.54

-22.26

Other income

1.89

2.12

2.25

0.78

Profit before tax

106.51

35.64

71.43

70.31

Taxes

-37.64

-11.82

-19.04

-12.96

Tax rate

-35.34

-33.18

-26.66

-18.44

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

68.87

23.81

52.38

57.34

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

68.87

23.81

52.38

57.34

yoy growth (%)

189.16

-54.53

-8.65

29.85

NPM

4.23

1.65

4.57

6.14

