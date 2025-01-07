Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,624.41
1,438.06
1,145.24
933.37
yoy growth (%)
12.95
25.56
22.69
21.71
Raw materials
-946.3
-913.97
-727.56
-589.01
As % of sales
58.25
63.55
63.52
63.1
Employee costs
-111.77
-94.32
-60.65
-51.84
As % of sales
6.88
6.55
5.29
5.55
Other costs
-309.07
-259.98
-202.1
-159.05
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.02
18.07
17.64
17.04
Operating profit
257.25
169.76
154.91
133.46
OPM
15.83
11.8
13.52
14.29
Depreciation
-91.03
-80.69
-56.19
-41.65
Interest expense
-61.6
-55.55
-29.54
-22.26
Other income
1.89
2.12
2.25
0.78
Profit before tax
106.51
35.64
71.43
70.31
Taxes
-37.64
-11.82
-19.04
-12.96
Tax rate
-35.34
-33.18
-26.66
-18.44
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
68.87
23.81
52.38
57.34
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
68.87
23.81
52.38
57.34
yoy growth (%)
189.16
-54.53
-8.65
29.85
NPM
4.23
1.65
4.57
6.14
