The Members of

Nitin Spinners Limited, Bhilwara

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Financial statements of Nitin Spinners Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required, and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind As" ) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the act"). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter How the matter was addressed in our audit 1. Valuation of Inventories Our Audit Procedure: The net carrying value as on 31st March, 2024 is 20.76% of Total Assets of the company. We have performed the Inventory physical stock count on sample basis. We performed inventory counts at location, which is selected based on financial significance and risk and we performed the following procedures at each site: Sales in the industry can be extremely volatile with consumer demand changing significantly (Seasonal) based on current trends. As a result, there is a risk that the carrying value of inventory exceeds its net realisable value. (i) Selected a sample of inventory items and compared the quantities we counted to the quantities recorded. Hence, we determined the valuation of inventories as a key audit matter. (ii) Observed a sample of managements inventory count procedures to assess compliance with Companys policy, and Related Disclosures: (iii) Made inquiries regarding obsolete inventory items and inspected the condition of items counted. Please refer to point 6 to Note-1 (C) for details of the material accounting policies of inventories and Note-6 of Notes to Financial Statements for relevant disclosures of inventories. We have also evaluated a selection of controls over inventory existence across the company. Examining the Companys historical trading patterns of inventory sold at full price and inventory sold below full price, together with the related margins achieved for each product lines in order to gain comfort that stock has not been sold below cost. Evaluating the rationality of the inventory policies such as the policy of inventory valuation and provision for obsolescence and understanding whether the valuation of inventory was performed in accordance with the Companys policy. Analyzing the inventory aging report and net realizable value of inventories. Inspecting the post period sales situation and evaluating the net realizable value of measurement applied on aging inventory in order to verify the evaluation accuracy of the estimated inventory allowance by the Company and Assessing whether the disclosures of provision for inventory valuation are appropriate. 2. Trade Receivables Our Audit Procedure: The recoverability of trade receivables and the level of provisions for doubtful debts are considered to be a significant risk due to the pervasive nature of these balances to the financial statements, and the importance of cash collection with reference to the working capital management of the business. Assessed the design and implementation of key controls around the monitoring of recoverability. As at 31st March, 2024 the trade receivables balances (net of provisions) consist of 11.83% of the total amount of assets of the company. Accordingly, we determined audit of trade receivables as the key audit matter. Discussed with the management regarding the level and ageing of trade receivables, along with the consistency and appropriateness of receivables provisioning by assessing recoverability with reference to amount received in respect of trade receivables. Related Disclosures: In addition, we have considered the companys previous experience of bad debt exposure and the individual counter- party credit risk. Please refer to Note-7 of Notes to Financial Statements for relevant disclosures of trade receivables. Tested these balances on a sample basis through agreement to post period end invoicing and cash receipt. The accuracy and completeness was verified through, analytical reviews and balance confirmation. Analyzing the aging schedule of trade receivable, past collection records, industry boom and concentration of customers credit risk. 3. Revenue Recognition Our Audit procedure: Revenue is an important measure used to evaluate the performance of the Company. There is a risk that the revenue is presented for amounts higher than what has been actually generated by the Company. Consequently, we considered revenue recognition to be a significant key audit matter. Assessing the design, implementation existence and operating effectiveness of internal control procedures implemented as well as test of details to ensure accurate processing of revenue transactions. Related Disclosures: Inspecting underlying documentation for any book entries which were considered to be material on a sample basis. Please refer to Point 11 to Note-1(C) of the accounting policies for details of the accounting policies of revenue recognition and Note-22 of Notes to Financial Statements. Inspecting the key terms and conditions of agreements with major customers on a sample basis to assess if there were any terms and conditions that may have affected the accounting treatment of the revenue recognition. The accuracy and completeness of revenue was verified through, cut-off test, analytical reviews and balance confirmation.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The other information as identified above is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the other information as identified above, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, and according to the information & explanation given to us, we give in the Annexure-1, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2) As required by section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

(b) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, proper books of accounts as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014

(e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors, as on March 31, 2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the Directors are disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to Annexure ‘II to this report.

(g) With respect to the other matter to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements. (Refer Note No. 30)

ii. The Company did not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts, for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts which are required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. As stated in Note – 34 to the financial statements

(a) The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by Company during the year is in accordance with section 123 of the act, as applicable

(b) The Board of Director of the company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

vi. Based on our examination which includes test check, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts which has a feature of recording audit trail

(edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all the relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

For Kalani & Company.

Chartered Accountants

Firm Regn. No 000722C

S.P. Jhanwar

Place: Bhilwara Partner

Date: 9th May, 2024

Membership No.- 074414

Annexure - I to the Independent Auditors Report

Annexure referred to in Para 1 of Report on Other Legal and Regulatory requirements of Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Nitin Spinners Limited, Bhilwara on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024 we report that,

(i) In respect of Property, Plant & Equipment and Intangible Assets

a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and the situation of its Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of its Intangible Assets.

b) The Company has a regular program of physical verification of its property, plant & equipment by which these are verified in a phased manner by the management during the year, which in our opinion is reasonable, having regard to the size of the company and nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

c) According to information and explanation given to us and based on our verification, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the company.

d) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

e) Based on the information and explanation given to us and as represented by the person those charge with governance, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) a) As per the information and explanation given to us, the Companys management has carried out physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals and in our opinion the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed.

b) The company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Based on the information and explanation given to us and as represented by the person those charge with governance, we have not noticed any material variations in the quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such banks or financial institutions with the books of account of the Company.

(iii) During the year, the company has not made any investments in, provided guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

a) No loans and advances in the nature of loan given by the company, hence clause 3(iii)(a) is not applicable

b) Company has not made any investments, no guarantees provided, no security given hence clause 3(iii)(b) is not applicable

c) No loans and advances in the nature of loan given by the company, hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(c) is not applicable.

d) No loans and advances in the nature of loan given by the company, hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(d) is not applicable.

e) No loans and advances in the nature of loan given by the company, hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(e) is not applicable.

f) The company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) is not applicable,

(iv) The Company has not granted any loans, made any investments, given any guarantees, and security, secured or unsecured to any companies, firms, limited liability partnership or other parties covered in register maintained under Section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. Hence the clause 3 (iv) of the Order is not applicable.

(v) The company has not accepted deposits from the public within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made there under, hence this clause is not applicable.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the accounts and records maintained by the Company pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act read with Companies (Cost Records & Audit) Rules, 2014 and we are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate and complete.

(vii) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities and there are no undisputed statutory dues outstanding as on 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no unpaid dues of Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess under dispute except as per details given hereunder :

Sr. No. Name of the Statue Nature of Dues Gross Amount Involved Rs.( in Lacs) Amount Deposited under Protest (RS. in Lacs) Amount not deposited (Rs. in Lacs) Period to which it relates Forum where dispute is pending 1. Central Excise Excise duty & Penalty 9.25 9.25 - 2006-07 High Court, Jodhpur 2. Customs Redemption Fine 0.50 - 0.50 2009-10 CESTAT, Ahmedabad 3. Service Tax Service Tax, Interest & Penalty 9.23 9.23 - 2017-18 Commissioner (A), Jodhpur 4. Value Added Tax Demand of VAT & Penalty 1,425.84 367.33 1,058.51 2012-13 to 2014-15 Deputy Commissioner (A), Ajmer 5. Income Tax Act Income Tax 1.44 - 1.44 2017-18 CIT (A) Total 1,446.26 385.81 1060.45

(viii) There are no transactions which are not recorded in the books of accounts. Hence reporting under the clause 3 (viii) of the CARO is not applicable.

(ix) (a) The company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender accordingly reporting under clause 3(ix)(a) is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has utilized the money obtained by way of term loans during the year for the purposes for which they were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the company

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised money by way of Initial Public Offer / further public offer (including debt instruments), hence reporting under clause (x)(a) of ‘the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not raised funds by way of preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) hence reporting under clause (x)(b) of ‘the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no material fraud by the company or any fraud on the company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government;

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

(xii) The company is not a Nidhi Company, hence reporting under clause xii(a), xii(b), xii(c) of ‘the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to information and explanation given to us and based on our examination, section 177 of ‘the Act is not applicable to company and company has complied with the provisions of Section 188 of ‘the Act w.r.t. transactions with the related parties, wherever applicable. Details of the transactions with the related parties have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable Accounting Standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the company issued till date, for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion during the year the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the company.

(xvi) (a) Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934).

(b) Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (COR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India, accordingly this clause is not applicable.

(d) Company does not have CIC as part of the Group.

(xvii) Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly this clause is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) There is no unspent amount towards corporate social responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects accordingly this clause is not applicable.

(b) In respect of ongoing projects, the company has transferred the unspent CSR amount (INR 284.90 lakhs) as at the balance sheet date to a special account on 29.04.2024 in compliance with the provisions of sub section (6) of section 135 of the companies act, 2013 within the time period for such transfer i.e. 30 days from the end of the financial year.

(xxi) Since this report is in relation to stand alone financial statements accordingly this clause is not applicable.

For Kalani & Company.

Chartered Accountants Firm Regn. No 000722C

S.P. Jhanwar

Partner Place: Bhilwara

Membership No.- 074414 Date: 9th May, 2024

UDIN : 24074414BKBFAH5172

Annexure "II" forming part of Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act").

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Nitin Spinners Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to Ind AS financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal financial controls with reference to financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to Ind AS financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to Ind AS financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Kalani & Company.

Chartered Accountants Firm Regn. No 000722C

S.P. Jhanwar

Place: Bhilwara Partner

Date: 9th May, 2024

Membership No.- 074414