|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|7 Nov 2024
|26 Oct 2024
|NITIN SPINNERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for Board meeting- Under regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year Ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 Jul 2024
|13 Jul 2024
|NITIN SPINNERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for Board Meeting - Under regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 30.06.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 May 2024
|29 Apr 2024
|NITIN SPINNERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve INTIMATION FOR BOARD MEETING-UNDER REGULATION 29 OF SEBI (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS) REGULATIONS, 2015. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 09.05.2024 Board Recommend Dividend @ 25% i.e. Rs 2.50 per Share at its meeting held on 09.05.2024 subject to approval of Shareholders (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Jan 2024
|17 Jan 2024
|NITIN SPINNERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation For Board Meeting -Under regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations2015 Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31.12.2023 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 29.01.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/01/2024)
