Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 26 Oct 2024

NITIN SPINNERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for Board meeting- Under regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year Ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.11.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Jul 2024 13 Jul 2024

NITIN SPINNERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for Board Meeting - Under regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 30.06.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/07/2024)

Board Meeting 9 May 2024 29 Apr 2024

NITIN SPINNERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve INTIMATION FOR BOARD MEETING-UNDER REGULATION 29 OF SEBI (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS) REGULATIONS, 2015. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 09.05.2024 Board Recommend Dividend @ 25% i.e. Rs 2.50 per Share at its meeting held on 09.05.2024 subject to approval of Shareholders (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.05.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jan 2024 17 Jan 2024