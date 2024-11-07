iifl-logo-icon 1
Nitin Spinners Ltd Board Meeting

403.8
(0.72%)
Jan 15, 2025

Nitin Spinners CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting7 Nov 202426 Oct 2024
NITIN SPINNERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for Board meeting- Under regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year Ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.11.2024)
Board Meeting22 Jul 202413 Jul 2024
NITIN SPINNERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for Board Meeting - Under regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 30.06.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/07/2024)
Board Meeting9 May 202429 Apr 2024
NITIN SPINNERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve INTIMATION FOR BOARD MEETING-UNDER REGULATION 29 OF SEBI (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS) REGULATIONS, 2015. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 09.05.2024 Board Recommend Dividend @ 25% i.e. Rs 2.50 per Share at its meeting held on 09.05.2024 subject to approval of Shareholders (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.05.2024)
Board Meeting29 Jan 202417 Jan 2024
NITIN SPINNERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation For Board Meeting -Under regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations2015 Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31.12.2023 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 29.01.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/01/2024)

