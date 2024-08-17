iifl-logo-icon 1
Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd Merged Share Price

1,887.05
(-1.76%)
Jul 4, 2017|03:57:57 PM

Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

1,919

Prev. Close

1,920.95

Turnover(Lac.)

35,586.19

Day's High

1,936.8

Day's Low

1,872.5

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

24,592.21

P/E

63.31

EPS

29.81

Divi. Yield

0

Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd Merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:19 AM
Jun-2017Mar-2017Dec-2016Sep-2016
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.73%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.73%

Non-Promoter- 21.30%

Institutions: 21.30%

Non-Institutions: 15.96%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

130.22

130.14

130.08

343.83

Preference Capital

0

0

0.1

0.1

Reserves

8,429

8,388.85

7,977.56

6,509.69

Net Worth

8,559.22

8,518.99

8,107.74

6,853.62

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

5,466.45

8,938.04

8,020.57

9,754.5

yoy growth (%)

-38.84

11.43

-17.77

15.66

Raw materials

-3,133.61

-4,564.41

-3,811.65

-5,818.49

As % of sales

57.32

51.06

47.52

59.64

Employee costs

-450.16

-741.6

-638.69

-596.73

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

447.05

732.93

780.23

536.89

Depreciation

-119.04

-189.36

-199.02

-219.18

Tax paid

-143.47

-205.24

-130.34

-113.84

Working capital

-150.91

-397.31

-442.32

-31.06

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-38.84

11.43

-17.77

15.66

Op profit growth

-30.32

15.94

-3.55

5.38

EBIT growth

-27.01

-4.83

16.71

5.89

Net profit growth

-31.77

-21.7

59.3

22.48

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Gross Sales

14,577.26

13,314.89

26,114.46

25,619.36

25,168.64

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

14,577.26

13,314.89

26,114.46

25,619.36

25,168.64

Other Operating Income

0

0

401.05

272.14

321.55

Other Income

376.12

1,490

401.1

345.63

360.61

Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Kumar Mangalam Birla

Director

Rajashree Birla

Independent Director

P Murari

Independent Director

B R Gupta

Independent Director

Tarjani Vakil

Independent Director

S C Bhargava

Company Secretary

Ashok Malu

Nominee (LIC)

V Chandrasekharan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd Merged

Summary

Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd (erstwhile Indian Rayon and Industries Ltd) is a diversified conglomerate within Aditya Birla Group. The company was entered into the industry in the year of 1956. It is a foremost player in most of its business segments, including viscose filament yarn (VFY), carbon black, branded garments, fertilisers, textiles and insulators. Over the past years, Aditya Birla Nuvo, through its subsidiaries and joint ventures, has also made successful forays into life insurance, telecom, business process outsourcing (BPO), IT services, asset management and other financial services, striking a balance between value businesses and high growth businesses. The all the divisions of the company are ISO 9000 / 14001 certified. Indian Rayons viscose filament yarn plant at Veraval goes on stream in the year 1963 and in the year 1966 the Birlas acquired Indian Rayon Corporation Ltd. Jaya Shree Textiles and Industries Limited, active in textiles and insulators, was merged with the company during the year 1976. In the year 1981 Jaya Shree Insulators second unit at Halol was came to existence. The companys cement business was started 1984. During the year 1987, the companys name was changed from Indian Rayon Corporation to Indian Rayon And Industries Limited, to reflect the diversified activities of the company. The company forays into carbon black in the year 1988, the Hi-Tech Carbon (Renukoot) goes on stream. During the period of 1998, the companys cement business was transferred
QUICKLINKS FOR Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd Merged

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

