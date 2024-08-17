Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹1,919
Prev. Close₹1,920.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹35,586.19
Day's High₹1,936.8
Day's Low₹1,872.5
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)24,592.21
P/E63.31
EPS29.81
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
130.22
130.14
130.08
343.83
Preference Capital
0
0
0.1
0.1
Reserves
8,429
8,388.85
7,977.56
6,509.69
Net Worth
8,559.22
8,518.99
8,107.74
6,853.62
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
5,466.45
8,938.04
8,020.57
9,754.5
yoy growth (%)
-38.84
11.43
-17.77
15.66
Raw materials
-3,133.61
-4,564.41
-3,811.65
-5,818.49
As % of sales
57.32
51.06
47.52
59.64
Employee costs
-450.16
-741.6
-638.69
-596.73
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
447.05
732.93
780.23
536.89
Depreciation
-119.04
-189.36
-199.02
-219.18
Tax paid
-143.47
-205.24
-130.34
-113.84
Working capital
-150.91
-397.31
-442.32
-31.06
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-38.84
11.43
-17.77
15.66
Op profit growth
-30.32
15.94
-3.55
5.38
EBIT growth
-27.01
-4.83
16.71
5.89
Net profit growth
-31.77
-21.7
59.3
22.48
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Gross Sales
14,577.26
13,314.89
26,114.46
25,619.36
25,168.64
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
14,577.26
13,314.89
26,114.46
25,619.36
25,168.64
Other Operating Income
0
0
401.05
272.14
321.55
Other Income
376.12
1,490
401.1
345.63
360.61
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Kumar Mangalam Birla
Director
Rajashree Birla
Independent Director
P Murari
Independent Director
B R Gupta
Independent Director
Tarjani Vakil
Independent Director
S C Bhargava
Company Secretary
Ashok Malu
Nominee (LIC)
V Chandrasekharan
Reports by Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd Merged
Summary
Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd (erstwhile Indian Rayon and Industries Ltd) is a diversified conglomerate within Aditya Birla Group. The company was entered into the industry in the year of 1956. It is a foremost player in most of its business segments, including viscose filament yarn (VFY), carbon black, branded garments, fertilisers, textiles and insulators. Over the past years, Aditya Birla Nuvo, through its subsidiaries and joint ventures, has also made successful forays into life insurance, telecom, business process outsourcing (BPO), IT services, asset management and other financial services, striking a balance between value businesses and high growth businesses. The all the divisions of the company are ISO 9000 / 14001 certified. Indian Rayons viscose filament yarn plant at Veraval goes on stream in the year 1963 and in the year 1966 the Birlas acquired Indian Rayon Corporation Ltd. Jaya Shree Textiles and Industries Limited, active in textiles and insulators, was merged with the company during the year 1976. In the year 1981 Jaya Shree Insulators second unit at Halol was came to existence. The companys cement business was started 1984. During the year 1987, the companys name was changed from Indian Rayon Corporation to Indian Rayon And Industries Limited, to reflect the diversified activities of the company. The company forays into carbon black in the year 1988, the Hi-Tech Carbon (Renukoot) goes on stream. During the period of 1998, the companys cement business was transferred
