Summary

Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd (erstwhile Indian Rayon and Industries Ltd) is a diversified conglomerate within Aditya Birla Group. The company was entered into the industry in the year of 1956. It is a foremost player in most of its business segments, including viscose filament yarn (VFY), carbon black, branded garments, fertilisers, textiles and insulators. Over the past years, Aditya Birla Nuvo, through its subsidiaries and joint ventures, has also made successful forays into life insurance, telecom, business process outsourcing (BPO), IT services, asset management and other financial services, striking a balance between value businesses and high growth businesses. The all the divisions of the company are ISO 9000 / 14001 certified. Indian Rayons viscose filament yarn plant at Veraval goes on stream in the year 1963 and in the year 1966 the Birlas acquired Indian Rayon Corporation Ltd. Jaya Shree Textiles and Industries Limited, active in textiles and insulators, was merged with the company during the year 1976. In the year 1981 Jaya Shree Insulators second unit at Halol was came to existence. The companys cement business was started 1984. During the year 1987, the companys name was changed from Indian Rayon Corporation to Indian Rayon And Industries Limited, to reflect the diversified activities of the company. The company forays into carbon black in the year 1988, the Hi-Tech Carbon (Renukoot) goes on stream. During the period of 1998, the companys cement business was transferred

